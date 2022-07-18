Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport

OPINION:

Eight of rugby's top teams were in action over the weekend, with deciding matches in all inter-hemisphere series. Here's how the weekend's performances rated.

8. All Blacks

Last week: 9

World Rugby ranking: 4

Result: Lost to Ireland 32-22, in Wellington.

Last week: Beat Ireland 42-19; Lost to Ireland 12-23.

Before the match: The team, and the management crew around them, were under extraordinary pressure after defeat in the second test. Sam Whitelock returned, bringing some certainty and confidence with him, but Scott Barrett was lost to injury late in the week.

The performance: On attack there was little structure, only flashes of individual brilliance; on defence they were pulled apart. The confusion from the second test carried over into the third. Has an All Black side ever conceded so many tries from set pieces?

Verdict: An era-defining moment to be filed alongside flour bombs, the dropping of Buck and Cardiff 2007. Where were you when the All Black captain was subbed off while his team was losing to Ireland with 25 minutes to go?

7. Scotland

Last week: 5

World Rugby ranking: 7

Result: Lost to Argentina 31-34.

Previous results: Lost to Argentina 18-26; Beat Argentina 29-6.

Before the match: Star opensider Hamish Watson got a crack at being captain as coach Gregor Townsend scratches around to find his side's preferred leader less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup.

The performance: With a 15-point lead after half an hour, Townsend might have figured that making eight changes to the side that won the second test had paid off. He's encouraged his men to play a positive style and defended the decision to kick for a lineout rather than taking the three points available when leading by four with 10 minutes remaining: "We got 15 ahead by kicking towards the corner in the first half."

Verdict: Always (mostly) kick your threes.

Argentina's Santiago Carreras leads his team in celebration after teammate Emiliano Boffelli late try sealed victory over Scotland. Photo / Getty Images

6. Argentina

Last week: 10

World Rugby ranking: 9

Result: Beat Scotland 34-31

Previous results: Beat Scotland 26-18; Lost to Scotland 6-29.

Before the match: Pumped after deservedly rolling the tourists in the first test, Los Pumas would have been aware they hadn't recorded consecutive test wins against tier-one rivals in six years.

The performance: Emiliano Boffelli snatched the win after the hooter to end a cracking, fast-paced match.

Verdict: A wobbly series from Michael Cheika's Argentines, but he'll have seen enough to know his side has a puncher's chance of big results in the Rugby Championship. They arrive on our shores at the end of August for two tests. Move over, Ireland?

5. Australia

Last week: 4

World Rugby ranking: 6

Result: Lost 17-21 to England, in Sydney.

Last week: Lost 17-24 to England; Beat England 30-28.

Before the match: They were good in defeat in the second test; superb with 14 men in the first.

The performance: The bozzo urinating on the roof of the SCG and idiots in the crowd winding up poor old Eddie Jones were the worst Australians on show — even in defeat the Wallabies weren't too bad. They created space out wide, were smart on defence and gave as good as they got in the set pieces. It was little errors in execution and turnovers at the breakdown that let them down.

Verdict: Dave Rennie will be gutted to have let this series slip away, but he might feel know that of all the Southern Hemisphere sides his performed best to the challenge from the northern hordes.

4. Wales

Last week: 3

World Rugby ranking: 8

Result: Lost 14-30 to South Africa, in Cape Town.

Last week: Lost to South Africa 32-29; Beat South Africa 13-12.

Before the match: In the second test, the Welsh claimed their first win over the Boks on South African soil, and they should have been sharp enough to win the first test as well. Wales went into this match confident of their ability to face the world champion's fire.

The performance: Played hard, defended well, but couldn't match the the Bokke beast which was awakened by the second-test defeat.

Verdict: Never mind the results, coach Wayne Pivac will be pleased with his side's progress — four months ago they were beaten at home by Italy. Now they know they can foot it with the world champs. Next target, the All Blacks in Cardiff on 30 October. Stranger things have happened... even in the past fortnight.

Springbok Damian Willemse in action against Wales in the third match. Photo / Getty Images

3. South Africa

Last week: 8

World Rugby ranking: 3

Result: Beat Wales 30-14, in Cape Town.

Previous results: Beat Wales 32-29; Lost 12-13 to Wales.

Before the match: Beaten in the second test, their 14 selection changes suddenly looked like unfounded arrogance. The World Champions had a point to prove in the third.

The performance: The scrum was dominant, the scoreboard ticked along and when their backs did anything they did it at full pace. In a match where it mattered, the World Champions lived up to their trophy cabinet.

Verdict: The only thing that matters is the next two tests: The All Blacks in Mbombela and Johannesburg. Looking for an omen? The Boks were far better against Wales than the All Blacks were against Ireland, but Ireland were a league above anything the Welsh presented.

2. England

Last week: 2

World Rugby ranking: 7

Result: Beat Australia 21-17 in Sydney.

Last week: Lost to Australia 28-30; Beat Australia 24-17.

Before the match: Ahead of a series-deciding test against Australia, England coach Eddie Jones kept himself busy by going in to bat for New Zealand after their grim red-card result in the second test against Ireland. The England supremo said he'll be campaigning for changes to how the game is officiated.

"Every time we get a flow in the game there's a stoppage and we go back to see if someone's taken out someone — well the referee couldn't see it, so it can't be too bad. If it's a blatant red card offence then we need to go back to it.

"We've got to keep the game safe, don't get me wrong, but accidental head contact and this incessant use of TMO, we've got to cut out."

All of which was a barely coded message to the referee in his own test to let the players get on with things.

The performance: The visitors were 10-3 down at one point, but remained focussed enough to bag 18 unanswered points and frantic enough to rebuff Australia's determined late push.

Verdict: Hard fought matches and a series win — a great tour for England.

1. Ireland

Ireland's Bundee Aki celebrates after beating the All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images

Last week: 1

World Rugby ranking: 2

Result: Beat the All Blacks 32-22, in Dunedin.

Last week: Lost to the All Blacks: 19-42; Beat the All Blacks 23-12.

Before the match: What a series! Coach Andy Farrell's history boys lifted themselves after being contained and dismissed in the first test.

The performance: The cards could have fallen differently for the Irish with a couple of head knocks on All Blacks that looked worse than anything Angus Ta'avao did the week before. Nonetheless, when it mattered the visitors unpicked the All Blacks defence, and played with a tidy authority. A huge lineout and some mammoth efforts at the breakdown.

Verdict: They've shown they have more of what it takes to go further in the World Cup than the All Blacks do. In the second test, Ireland booked their seat at the top table of world rugby; in Wellington they carved their name on the table.