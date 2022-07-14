All Blacks coach Ian Foster has named his team to play Ireland in the third, and series deciding, test in Wellington. Video / Mark Mitchell

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has named his team to play Ireland in the third, and series deciding, test in Wellington. Video / Mark Mitchell

He's been smacked from pillar to post in the wake of the Dunedin defeat but Ian Foster projected a calm and resilient image as he confronts the biggest test of his turbulent All Blacks coaching tenure.

With Sam Whitelock, David Havili, Will Jordan and Nepo Laulala injected into the starting team for Saturday's decider in Wellington, Foster named his strongest side of the three-test series against Ireland and also pulled a bold surprise by handing former Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck a potential debut off the bench.

Foster's decade-long stint in the All Blacks, having served eight years as assistant coach before accepting the mantle from Steve Hansen in 2020, leaves him under no illusions about the pressure and expectations on the team.

Yet the external heat has come from all angles following last week's loss that reduced the All Blacks' recent record to one victory from their last four attempts.

"You certainly get used to it," Foster said of the barbs thrown his way.

The All Blacks last dropped successive tests on home soil 24 years ago when John Hart's side lost five in a row.

While clinching the series amid such feverish scrutiny would go a long way to quelling demands for a scapegoat, another defeat would force the New Zealand Rugby board to question whether Foster and his coaching staff are the right minds to guide the All Blacks through to next year's World Cup in France.

Ian Foster has seen plenty of high pressure situations during his 10-year tenure with the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Given that tense, high-stakes backdrop, you would expect Foster to carry the weight of the world on his shoulders. He instead cut a composed, relaxed figure in the capital on Thursday.

"Individually you go through the same emotions as the team," Foster said. "When we don't win there's a lot of internal reflection on what we're doing, then you get into gear and start nailing the next week. That's where I'm at. I can't wait to play Ireland in Wellington.

"Everyone else is learning this is a high-quality team we're playing against. This is a great examination for us. We've got to show we're smart and learning as well.

"It's a series decider. We love these occasions and there's an edge about it. It's an early litmus test of how we've grown over the last few weeks."

Over the past nine years the All Blacks and Ireland have split their past eight meetings four apiece to underline their great modern rivalry.

Foster clearly respects Andy Farrell's history-makers, but reflecting on the entirety of this series - rather than the chaos of last week's card-fest alone - he expressed confidence after welcoming Whitelock's experience back to the second row after his recovery from concussion, Scott Barrett's shift back to blindside which brought success targeting Ireland's set piece at Eden Park, and the addition of two key pieces of his first-choice backline.

"Sam's first test was one of the best I've seen him play for a couple of years. He's really motivated. It's not just him.

"Bringing Nepo back from a neck injury that's been bothering him and David Havili and Will Jordan having another week to freshen up after Covid. There's good experience coming back into the group.

"We've had a plan coming into this series and it's enabled us to go back to that plan. There's some nice signs there.

"There's a massive degree of excitement about the team for this week. They're tough weeks after a loss. As always, we're trying to be demanding and ruthless with how we assess the game. We've got to keep believing in what we're doing. The first test showed with 15 on 15 we've got some good answers at the moment and we've just got to get better at it."

Sam Whitelock's return from the sidelines is a huge boost to the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

After the All Blacks conceded three cards – two yellow, one red – to hand Ireland a major advantage last week, Foster hopes the decider controlled by English referee Wayne Barnes is not overshadowed by players being sent from the field.

"It's well documented they're dominating the game. I understand the reasoning but it's not helping the spectacle. It needs a decent debate. There's a wider discussion about whether we want to keep seeing contests that are a little bit lopsided in numbers, and everyone says no to that. We've got to find a way."

Aside from the 2019 World Cup, the magnitude of this occasion compares to the headline 2017 British and Irish Lions series which bears many similarities to the hype and intrigue Ireland command.

Foster knows if the All Blacks amend their lacklustre starts and target similar pressure points to Eden Park they will control the game and, indeed, the significant potential ramifications.

"Ireland have gained a lot of respect from our public. We've known that already. We can't wait for the final contest. It's early in the season but we've been delivered this one occasion that's pretty special, so it's a great chance for us to test ourselves in this environment."

All Blacks v Ireland

Saturday, 7.05pm, Wellington

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Sevu Reece, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (c), Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Reserves: Dane Coles, Aidan Ross, Ofa Tuungafasi, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Folau Fakatava, Richie Mo'unga, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (c), Jamison Gibson Park, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter.

Reserves: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Keith Earls.