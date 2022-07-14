Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made one change to the team that beat the All Blacks for Saturday's series decider at Sky Stadium in Wellington.
Bundee Aki comes in for the injured Garry Ringrose and partners Robbie Henshaw in midfield.
Johnny Sexton, who celebrated his 37th birthday this week, leads the team as he wins his 108th cap, equalling Paul O'Connell's tally for Ireland.
Sexton will be partnered by Jamison Gibson-Park at halfback with the back three of Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe retained.
The pack from the first two tests lines out again in the final game of the tour with Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong in the front row and Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan at lock. Peter O'Mahony is at six, Josh van der Flier at seven and Caelan Doris is named at No 8.
The replacements include Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Keith Earls.
Speaking after his side's midweek victory over the Māori All Blacks, Farrell said the squad has grown throughout the tour.
"The mood's good [in camp]. It does help when you win, but it's all about improving and performance and togetherness and growing as a group.
"It helps when you win a test match obviously, but the mood would have still been great anyway.
"It's about growing the group, as we've talked about non-stop on this tour, and we feel that we've done that anyway."
Ireland team to face the All Blacks:
1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 45 caps
2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 9 caps
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 59 caps
4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 32 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 45 caps
6. Peter O'Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 86 caps
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps
8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary's College) 19 caps
9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 19 caps
10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary's College) 107 caps CAPTAIN
11. James Lowe (Leinster) 14 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 39 caps
13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 59 caps
14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 5 caps
15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 22 caps
Reserves:
16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 27 caps
17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 117 caps
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 24 caps
19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 7 caps
20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 29 caps
21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 98 caps
22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 34 caps
23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 97 caps