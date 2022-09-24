All Blacks dominate Australia 40-14. Video / Sky Sport

Among his praise for a superb Jordie Barrett performance at second five-eighth, All Blacks coach Ian Foster expressed satisfaction at the harsh lessons his side absorbed during their turbulent season after ruthlessly crushing the Wallabies 40-14 at Eden Park.

Foster was delighted with the All Blacks' response after they blew an 18-point second half lead in Melbourne last week and needed a Mathieu Raynal time-wasting penalty to hand them a chance to lock away the Bledisloe Cup for a 20th straight year.

While they scored five-tries-to-two, with Will Jordan sparking the attack, staunch and punishing defence set the tone for the All Blacks to record three successive victories.

"We were really up for a big one here at Eden Park. There's still areas for improvement but I love the attitude and the strength," Foster said after the All Blacks kicked on from their 17-0 halftime lead. "The set piece went really well but overall just the commitment to play the way we wanted was there."

The quest for consistency has been a constant theme for the All Blacks through their 5-4 campaign. Foster will hope this performance is the definitive turning point that now springboards the All Blacks into their four-test northern tour for assignments against Japan, Wales, Scotland and England.

"You save those answers for later in the year. Right now we can only do what's in front of us which was to finish this Championship really strong and show ourselves the gains we're making we can put out on the park. In that sense, I'm pleased.

"I've forgotten about the rollercoaster - I'm just happy in the moment. We've had, in our mind, probably the hardest draw we could have with both tests in South Africa. We got one out of two in that space. We've let ourselves down in Christchurch but our response to that has been really positive.

All Blacks Akira Ioane and Ardie Savea celebrate a try during the Bledisloe Cup/Rugby Championship win over Australia. Photosport

"To have that sort of scoreline, if we were offered it before the test you would probably take it."

Smacking the Wallabies at their favoured fortress marked normal service resuming for the All Blacks. It is certainly a world away from the depths of earlier this year when Foster's job was on the line and two assistant coaches were replaced.

Since then, despite the wild fluctuations in form, their improvement in the forward pack and on attack are undeniable.

"All you can do in the circumstances you get dealt is to try and find a way out of it," Foster said. "We've owned very clearly that we put ourselves in a situation. I really back the group we've got to get through an issue.

"I said at the time we were going through lots of stuff that none of us had gone through in an All Blacks jersey and it was hard. We had to own it and be the people that come up with some solutions.

"We've done some good problem solving. We've worked hard. It's given this team a bit of steel. And it's given us some harsh lessons we wish we didn't have to live with but we did. In those situations, you either fold and walk away because it's too hard or you buckle up and get stuck into work.

"We're growing belief, but we've still got some steps to go."

Barrett's shift from fullback to second-five constitutes the main individual talking point for the All Blacks. He's made no secret of his desire for a start at second-five – and he made the most of the chance to impress with a compelling, physical performance on attack and defence.

"He's told me he's been waiting a wee while to start at 12 he loves playing for the All Blacks so he loves whatever jersey we give him. I was delighted with David [Havili's] growth this campaign and I'm delighted with what Jordie gave us. He was phenomenal really," Foster said. "He was very physical. With the ball, without the ball, he worked hard, he got some kicks in. He should be very proud of that effort."

Stand-in captain Sam Whitelock, awarded a dubious second half try despite appearing to lose the ball, praised the All Blacks defensive efforts – highlighted by several Ethan de Groot hits – that laid the platform for a fond home farewell.

"The first 50, 60 odd minutes keeping them scoreless was massive. It gave us massive confidence. There were some big shots put in there," Whitelock said. "The guys defending hard on our line the desire, the effort, was there. That's always the first thing you look at. The boys really showed what it means to play at home for our last test match here in New Zealand this year."