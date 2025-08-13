Advertisement
All Blacks v Argentina: Veteran All Blacks lift stuck car ahead of first Rugby Championship test

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Sports Update: August 13, 2025. Video / Herald NOW
Three All Blacks have got in some extra strength training ahead of their opening Rugby Championship test this weekend, helping lift and move a stuck car in Argentina.

Footage emerged of veteran All Blacks brothers Beauden and Jordie Barrett, and fellow playmaker Damian McKenzie helping out by freeing a car

