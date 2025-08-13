Three All Blacks have got in some extra strength training ahead of their opening Rugby Championship test this weekend, helping lift and move a stuck car in Argentina.

Footage emerged of veteran All Blacks brothers Beauden and Jordie Barrett, and fellow playmaker Damian McKenzie helping out by freeing a car that had become snagged on a small bollard in Buenos Aires, where the team have been staying.

The trio, who have 271 tests between them, could be seen bending at the knees as they lifted up the back of the small black car, helping to release it from the bollard.

A video of the moment was posted to social media with the caption: “All Blacks, men who solve”. The All Blacks reposted the video, saying it was their “good deed for the day”.