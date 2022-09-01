Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Argentina: Tight Five with Elliott Smith - The two All Blacks who should've started in Pumas rematch

By Elliott Smith
3 mins to read
All Blacks halfbacks Aaron Smith and Finlay Christie. Photo / Getty

All Blacks halfbacks Aaron Smith and Finlay Christie. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

An observation...

Ian Foster and his selectors have stuck with the tried, but not necessarily true for Saturday night. This was the starting side that got the job done at Ellis Park, but it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.