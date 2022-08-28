All Blacks stunned as brilliant Pumas claim historic win. Video / Sky Sport

British rugby writer Charlie Morgan says the All Blacks' impotent and predictable attack was exposed in their shock loss to the Pumas.

The All Blacks struggled to break down the brilliant Pumas defence, masterminded by Kiwi David Kidwell, in the 18-25 defeat in Christchurch, despite the home side having a significant possession and territory advantage.

Writing for The Telegraph, Morgan said the stats further underlined the All Blacks' attacking "impotence".

"In Christchurch on Saturday, by Opta's initial evaluation, New Zealand amassed 420 running metres to Argentina's 188. They cycled through 113 rucks in possession, while the Pumas only registered 57.

"These numbers underline the impotence of the hosts' attack. They suggest predictability and a dearth of deception. New Zealand were certainly more direct. In their brightest moments they built momentum with a narrow approach around the ruck.

"Early in the second half, an inside pass from Ardie Savea to Shannon Frizell led to a break from George Bower following Frizell's offload. But the All Blacks only finished up with two tries – one from a driving maul and the other from a clinical counter-punch following an Argentina turnover."

Morgan also cast doubt that new attack coach Joe Schmidt, who was brought into the All Blacks' coaching team ahead of the Pumas test, would be able to turn things around.

He says Ireland's attack was also found out during Schmidt's time as head coach.

"Joe Schmidt has been charged with relocating New Zealand's attacking mojo. We should remember the awkward truth that, under the guidance of Schmidt, Ireland were figured out ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

"Opponents were wary of Ireland's intricate strike-plays, yet also knew that they could impose themselves in defence if they held firm for the early phases of any given sequence. Argentina certainly looked emboldened with a similar confidence at the weekend."

All Blacks attack coach Joe Schmidt. Photo / Photosport

Morgan said it took only one match for NZ Rugby's decision to back head coach Ian Foster through to the World Cup to be undermined.

"To be completely fair to New Zealand Rugby, a 35-23 victory in Johannesburg would have been enough for most unions to throw their weight behind the incumbent coaching team.

"The problem for them is that it has taken one game to undermine a decision to unanimously back Ian Foster as All Blacks head coach until 2023."

Also writing for The Telegraph, rugby writer Ben Coles said "deep work" needs to be done to the All Blacks' attack, as well as basically everything else.

"The first test in Christchurch for six years was meant to be a celebration, with Ian Foster's future supposedly secured and the All Blacks still giddy after winning well at Ellis Park against South Africa. Instead it turned into a nightmare, New Zealand slumping to one of the worst results in their illustrious history as Argentina won on their soil for the first time.

"Make no mistake, this result heaps pressure back on Foster, New Zealand's sixth loss in eight tests. Joe Schmidt has joined the coaching staff and there is deep work to be done to the attack, to the line-out, to... well, almost everything."