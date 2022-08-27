All Blacks stunned as brilliant Pumas claim historic win. Video / Sky Sport

As every good student of English literature knows, insinuation can be a powerful tool for authors.

What is implied can often be the better way to make a statement and while he's not likely to be penning any best sellers in the foreseeable future, Pumas coach Michael Cheika demonstrated in the wake of his side's stunning 25-18 victory in Christchurch, that he knows how to use insinuation to guide the audience towards his way of thinking.

The former Wallabies coach, who was always magnanimous and insightful whenever he steered his former side to their few victories against the All Blacks between 2014 and 2019, continues to be compelling theatre now that he is in charge of the Pumas and still has a wonderful ability to not only mastermind highly charged and effective performances, but also land a few telling verbal blows.

It was when he was asked about what he felt the victory might mean for Pumas No 8 Pablo Matera, who of course spent the Super Rugby season playing for the Crusaders, that Cheika took his chance to play to the local audience and in doing so, make clear that he's surprised New Zealand Rugby continue to ignore the merits of promoting Crusaders coach Scott Robertson to the national set-up.

Cheika said: "I think that the Crusaders have made a really huge mark, and Scott Robertson has made a really huge mark on Pablo. He came here to learn more about rugby, didn't come here for money or anything like that, and it shows the quality of the franchise and the coaching here, he's come back a heaps better player - mentally and technically.

"I think it would be bittersweet for him [to win tonight], because he's been proud like it's his own city."

Cheika also took the opportunity to show that he hasn't lost any of his mastery of more direct speech: that he can still do the unambiguous and leave his audience in no doubt at all about what he is saying.

That moment came when he was asked to give a response to Foster's claims that the Pumas had been able to get away with some dubious work at the tackled ball area, where the All Blacks coach felt Argentina were guilty of holding on to the tackled player and being slow to roll away.

Foster had said: "We were definitely getting frustrated with the role of their tackler and the non-release. But we have just got to look at that and say how can we influence that better?"

"Well, he'd be an expert on it because his team does it all the time," Cheika said about Foster's interpretation about what was supposedly happening at the tackled ball.

"So he should know, so maybe he's right. I don't know."

It was classic Cheika – succinct, memorable and possibly a strong enough retort to diffuse the obvious attempts the All Blacks will make this week to put this area of the game on the radar of the match officials taking charge of the test in Hamilton.

He was also clever enough to throw some praise the way of young referee Nika Amashukeli and to World Rugby for the work they have done in generally improving the standard of officiating in the international game.

"I thought he did right the young fella," said Cheika. "It was his first game in this sort of atmosphere, and I thought he handled himself really well.

"I am not sure what they are doing, but I think the officiating has improved immensely over the last few years. Maybe it is the way they are talking to people and players and the engagement they are having with us, explaining to us what they are doing in advance.

"Most things, even if you don't agree with them and they have explained them to you already, then you are sort of okay with it, because that's the way it is.

"I really do think that the officiating across all the games we have played this year has been a real level above what it is been since I was last in a head coaching role."