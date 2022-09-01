Roger Tuivasa-Sheck looks set to please Auckland fans as their side takes on Northland in Whangarei on Sunday. Photo / Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck could be in line for some game time this weekend, with the midfielder among eight players released back to their NPC teams by the All Blacks.

Tuivasa-Sheck has been at the centre of plenty of discussion in recent weeks given his lack of time on the field since the end of the Super Rugby season.

The former NRL Dally M medallist only made his Super Rugby debut this year with the Blues and, while he improved and impressed as the season went on, his inclusion in the All Blacks has only led to one test outing - a late cameo in the third-test against Ireland.

But after being released from the squad to front for Auckland in a 21-10 loss to Bay of Plenty a fortnight ago, he has again been made available for the side's National Provincial Championship match against Northland in Whangarei on Sunday.

However, coach Alama Ieremia has selected both Tuivasa-Sheck and fellow All Black Angus Ta'avao on the bench, so any meaningful minutes will remain limited for the pair.

Tasman, looking to bounce back from a thumping at the hands of Canterbury last weekend, will have Leicester Fainga'anuku available for their match against Manawatū on Friday night.

Elsewhere, Canterbury welcome back Braydon Ennor, Taranaki will have Tupou Vaa'i available to them, Aidan Ross has been released to Bay of Plenty, while Nepo Laulala and Hoskins Sotutu will be available for Counties Manukau.

In addressing the decision not to release players back to their NPC teams last weekend, All Blacks head coach Ian Foster said that with changes to the coaching staff, the team didn't want players to leave last week.