Sport|Rugby

All Blacks roundtable: NZME rugby experts answer the big questions

9 minutes to read
Ardie Savea and the All Blacks perform the haka ahead of The Rugby Championship match between the Argentina Pumas and the New Zealand All Blacks. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

NZ Herald

NZME's stable of rugby experts cast an eye over the Rugby Championship and look forward to the All Blacks' end-of-year tour.

Rating out of 10 for All Blacks' Rugby Championship win?

Liam Napier - 8:

