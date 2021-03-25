All Blacks legend Richie McCaw cropped out of Dan Carter's Instagram story in favour of Peter Burling and Blair Tuke

Dan Carter may have just become the first New Zealander to crop Richie McCaw out of a photo.

Carter and McCaw - former All Blacks, Crusaders and Canterbury teammates, and close mates - attended last night's Halberg Award Decade Champions in Auckland as ambassadors of the Halberg Foundation.

The pair famously helped guide the All Blacks to back to back Rugby World Cup wins in the 2010s, but they weren't the only dynamic duos present at Spark Arena.

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke were also in attendance, who were coming off a successful defence of the America's Cup with Team New Zealand at the 36th edition of the regatta just last week.

Burling and Tuke were in line for the Team of the Decade award, as well as the Supreme award with Team NZ.

All four were photographed on the red carpet prior to the ceremony.

From left to right: Blair Tuke, Peter Burling, Dan Carter and Richie McCaw. Photo / Photosport

However, when taking to social media to praise the two sailors, Carter elected to make McCaw the odd man out in the portrait snap.

Dan Carter's Instagram story with Peter Burling and Blair Tuke... but someone's missing. Photo / Screenshot

Carter went for the new kids on the block, as Burling and Tuke's recent win in defending the Auld Mug adds to already illustrious careers for the two early 30-year-olds.

Together they now have two America's Cup wins, along with an Olympic gold medal in Rio and six 49er sailing world championship titles.

McCaw had something to savour from the night however, taking out the Sportsman of the Decade award. He and Carter were also part of the All Blacks teams nominated for the Supreme and Team of the Deacde awards.

They later joined forces to present Sophie Pascoe with the Para Athlete of the Decade award.