Tamati Ellison and Scott Robertson will combine once again. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby have confirmed the 2024 All Blacks management group under new coach Scott Robertson.

The group includes seven members who carry over from the previous All Blacks management team. Eight members have prior experience with senior international teams, and 11 also have come from Super Rugby Pacific management roles in 2023.

“We are extremely excited by the mix of top international coaching and management experience, and high quality new personnel, in the team supporting Scott,” said NZR General Manager Professional Rugby Chris Lendrum.

“We strongly believe that these are the best people to carry the All Blacks’ legacy forward and enhance it further in the coming years.

“We have worked closely with Scott and his team in creating some new roles and are excited to see what this group can achieve.”

Current Crusaders Assistant Coach Tamati Ellison has been appointed as Contact Skills Coach, with the four-test All Black focusing on the tackle and breakdown area. Ellison’s All Blacks position with be alongside his Crusaders role.

He is joined by fellow assistants Jason Holland (backs), Jason Ryan (forwards), Leon Macdonald (attack) and Scott Hansen (defence). Sir Wayne Smith will support the group as a performance coach.

“I’d like to welcome everyone to what is a special team of highly skilled individuals,” Scott Roberston said. “It is a real privilege to represent our country and I’m proud of the group that we have assembled. They are all at the top of their craft and bring some incredible expertise with them.

“I know how hard each person has been working, and will continue to work, as we build towards our first season together. A massive focus for us is to do the jersey proud and build on an amazing legacy.”

The All Blacks Team Manager is Paul McLaughlan, a former police sergeant who has previously managed the Highlanders and Wallabies. Widely known as “Moose,” he also spent five years with the New Zealand under-20 team and had several seasons with the Otago NPC and age group teams.

McLaughlan will be joined in a senior management role by Megan Compain, who takes on a newly created role as the team’s Commercial Manager. The former Tall Ferns basketball star became the first Kiwi to play in the WNBA and represented New Zealand at two Olympic Games. She then moved into marketing with Adidas and previously worked with NZR between 2010-2020 in senior sponsorship and commercial roles.

Ceri Evans, a consultant psychiatrist, takes the role of Head of Leadership and Mental Performance. The former All White brings plenty of high performance experience to the table, having been involved with the All Blacks since 2010 as well as Formula One and NBA teams.

2024 All Blacks Management

Scott Robertson (Head Coach)

Jason Ryan (Assistant Coach - Forwards)

Leon MacDonald (Assistant Coach - Attack)

Scott Hansen (Assistant Coach - Defence)

Jason Holland (Assistant Coach - Backs)

Tamati Ellison (Contact Skills Coach)

Sir Wayne Smith (Performance Coach)

Jamie Hamilton (Head Performance Analyst)

Al Beeton (Assistant Performance Analyst)

Jon Gardner (Assistant Performance Analyst)

Ceri Evans (Head of Leadership + Mental Performance)

Nic Gill (Head of Performance)

Adam Hay (Performance Scientist)

Martin Swan (Doctor)

Karl McDonald (Lead Physiotherapist)

Teresa Te Tamaki (Assistant Physiotherapist)

Kat Darry (Dietician)

Paul McLaughlan (Team Manager)

Megan Compain (Commercial Manager)

James Iversen (Logistics Manager)

Matt Manukia (Communications Manager)