Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Alice Soper: Why sportswomen don't need 'saving' from transgender athletes

By Alice Soper
4 mins to read
It's sociology, not biology, that's holding women back, writes Alice Soper. Photo / Photosport

It's sociology, not biology, that's holding women back, writes Alice Soper. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

You may have heard lately the call to save women's sports. That there is a threat to these athletes' safety and well-being from transgender participation. That talent is being sidelined due to stolen opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.