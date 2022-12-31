Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Alice Soper: The unoffical New Year Honours list of women’s sport

Alice Soper
By
4 mins to read
(L-R) Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, Lydia Ko and Kendra Cocksedge all played starring roles in a bumper year for women's sport in 2022. Photos / Photosport

(L-R) Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, Lydia Ko and Kendra Cocksedge all played starring roles in a bumper year for women's sport in 2022. Photos / Photosport

While you stack the clinking recycling and decide whether the ham from Christmas is still okay for a sandwich, I will say one last fond farewell to 2022 with an unofficial New Year’s honours list.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport