Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Alice Soper: Plea to NZ Rugby after All Blacks' Women's Day tweet

4 minutes to read
All Black Sevu Reece with Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

All Black Sevu Reece with Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald
By Alice Soper

OPINION:

I'm going to have to be honest with you, I didn't even see the All Blacks' social media post on International Women's Day because I do not follow their accounts. As a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.