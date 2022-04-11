Alice Soper: My wishlist for next year's Super Rugby Aupiki

Chiefs Manawa after being crowned Super Rugby Aupiki champions. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Aotearoa has a long history of exhibition matches in women's rugby. The first was recorded in 1915 at Athletic Park in Wellington, then we had the Queens Carnivals of the 1930s, '40s and '50s, and now Super Rugby Aupiki can be added to that list. Covid disruption this season left us with two to three matches for each team, undermining the credibility of its tournament status, instead providing more of a showcase of what is to come.

The next season will take place during a time of growing momentum. New Zealand will have just played host to the World Cup and the Black Ferns will be preparing for the launch of WXV, the new global competition for women's 15s. Super Rugby Aupiki takes on an even greater importance, both in continuing to engage and grow our fanbase and to provide the launchpad for Black Ferns success.

To ensure season two can deliver on these objectives, changes need to be made to realise its potential. First up, the competition needs more time - both in terms of playing minutes and number of matches. Thirty-five minute halves should be thrown in the bin as we have more than enough time to plan for any further Covid disruption. The round-robin format needs to be at minimum doubled. This allows franchises to play both home and away, giving an opportunity for local fans to see their hometown heroes.

Chiefs Manawa's Portia Woodman in action against the Blues. Photo / Photosport

It is important to note that women's rugby fans are not just a smaller piece of the men's rugby pie. They represent a different flavour, a palate yet to be developed. Yes, some people choose to consume both but it's not about encouraging fans to eat more, but new fans to take a bite.

Let's learn the lesson the English learnt from the French and let our wahine stand in their own mana. Drop the double-headers in favour of a trip to the regions. Have the Hurricanes Poua play in Palmerston North, the Blues in Whangarei, the Chiefs Manawa in Tauranga and why not host Matatu in Nelson. Cost will be touted as the reason but now is the time to remember that men's Super Rugby took years to return a profit but that was rationalised with a growth mindset.

That growth mindset needs to be applied to also realise the potential of our player base. We need to establish clear pathways for squad selections, offer opportunities for training partners, connect with the grassroots and inspire the new wave. Get our schoolgirls involved with activations throughout the country and use this visibility at the beginning of the year to leverage registration at all levels following it.

The reality is, we need to be bolder in our ambition. Rugby is not the only show in town competing for our eyeballs and our talent. For it to be a credible option for our future, we need to go all in. Let Aupiki be the change we wish to see in the rugby world. Let's ascend to these new heights together.