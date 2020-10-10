Alex Chapman: What's gone wrong with the White Ferns?

Sophie Devine had one strong innings but the White Ferns didn't threaten Australia otherwise. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

It's a credit to the White Ferns they now garner such attention following a record loss in a one-day international.

A team which barely used to get a mention in mainstream media is now being slammed for their latest performance.

Underwhelming seems a word now associated with the White Ferns. That's a credit to them — there are serious expectations on this side.

Suzie Bates and captain Sophie Devine will go down as two of the country's greatest players. Lea Tahuhu is one of the fastest bowlers in the women's game, and Amelia Kerr, 19, should and will continue to bamboozle with her legspin and impress with the bat.

But that's why it's so frustrating for fans to see such performances, particularly in ODIs, in recent years.

Social media was rife on Wednesday as they slumped to defeat in the third ODI against Australia at Allan Border Field in Brisbane, calling for changes to the team, questions over coach Bob Carter's leadership, and frustration at the lopsided encounter — being bowled out for 93 in a 232-run loss.

The series defeat in Brisbane was hardly isolated. The White Ferns were swept in the three-match series off the back of a sub-par batting performance in the first match, and again, not enough runs in the second, as Australia chased down 253 with almost five overs and four wickets in hand. In the third, they capitulated.

They were also humbled by South Africa last summer, being upset 3-0 by a side which, in home conditions, they should've easily dealt to. History suggested that, having lost just two of their previous 13 clashes against the Proteas.

This year isn't an isolated incident. Their last two ODI series against Australia have been whitewashes, while they've also been beaten in series by India and England in the past couple of years. You have to go back to June 2018 for their last series victory — that was a 3-0 win over minnows Ireland.

But it's not that they're losing, it's how they're losing.

Alyssa Healy stumps Katie Perkins during game three's thrashing. Photo / Getty

They've passed 200 just five times in their last 15 batting efforts, and average 175.5 during those innings. Their last century came from Devine — that was 13 innings ago, and only 10 half centuries have been scored since.

Commentators relentlessly mention how much New Zealand teams, male and female, pride themselves on their fielding. The White Ferns' efforts in recent times, though, don't come close to matching those expectations. The simple catches dropped and basic ground-fielding blunders were at times embarrassing.

There's no defence for the record hammering they suffered in the third ODI but there were notable names missing. Bates was out with a shoulder issue, making an often-frail top order even more vulnerable, while Tahuhu's absence in the third ODI showed the need for the development of young pace bowlers such as Rosemary Mair and Jess Kerr.

But Australia were also without two of their best players for the final game. Captain Meg Lanning, who made a match-winning hundred in the series-sealing win in game two, sat out with a hamstring injury, and the world's best all-rounder, Elyse Perry, missed all three games. However, even without someone who averages 52 with the bat and has taken 152 wickets at 24.29, the Aussies managed to comfortably chase two totals and muster 325 batting first. They also took 29 out of a possible 30 wickets.

It's important to remember, Australia, who have now claimed a record-equalling 21 consecutive wins, are fully professional.

They get paid to be full-time cricketers, something some of the New Zealand players can only dream about while at their day jobs.

Those few who do play year round have to head for events in the likes of Australia, India and England. The depth within the English and Australian systems also creates a gaping hole as big as the ones Amelia Kerr sometimes exposes between bat and pad. The disparity is clear heading into the domestic season.

The White Ferns also haven't fielded their first-choice batting line-up for some time. The aforementioned injury to Bates, Amy Satterthwaite being on maternity leave (although her return this series showed what balance she adds to the side), and not knowing who else should open with Devine creates a serious problem.

The White Ferns batters struggled against Australia. Photo / Getty

There's also the inconsistency and match-determining nature of where the likes of Maddy Green and Katie Perkins fit in.

Carter said after Wednesday's defeat that it's "about playing the amount of games that we can and looking at what our top five is", which is a key point as the White Ferns don't play nearly as much as their male counterparts or even the Australian women's team.

Carter, who it's worth noting has been in the job for only a year, also emphasised there are a lot of positives with the goal to "[work] hard to get it right heading towards the World Cup in 15 months".

All of a sudden, that Covid-enforced postponement of next year's World Cup may end up being a blessing in disguise.