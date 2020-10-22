Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

After doping scandal, Russia hacked the Olympics, U.S. and Britain say

7 minutes to read

FILE -- Olympic Athletes from Russia march in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang. Photo / Doug Mills/New York Times.

NZ Herald
By: Tariq Panja, New York Times

By Tariq Panja, New York Times

After the unmasking of its state-orchestrated doping program turned it into a sporting pariah, Russia hardly quietly accepted its punishment.

Angered and humiliated, it has fought, so far unsuccessfully,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.