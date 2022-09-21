Former Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson. Photo / Getty

Warning: This story contains intergenerational trauma for indigenous people and pregnancy loss

An external review of the Hawthorn Football Club has reportedly found key figures at the Hawks were responsible for the shocking mistreatment of indigenous players.

ABC Sport reports the review alleges senior staff at Hawthorn demanded the separation of First Nations players from their partners, and pressured one player and his partner to terminate a pregnancy for the sake of his career.

Other players allege they were made to remove Sim cards from their phones and replace them with new ones in an attempt to cut them off from their partners and make them focus on their football careers.

Names have been changed in the report to protect the identities of the players and their partners.

The external review alleges four-time Premiership-winning coach Alastair Clarkson and former assistant Chris Fagan, who is now the coach of the Brisbane Lions, were involved in some of the cases.

Clarkson was last month announced as the new coach of North Melbourne in a five-year-deal reported to be worth millions of dollars.

The review was handed to senior Hawthorn management two weeks ago and is now with the AFL Integrity Unit.