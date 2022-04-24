Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

A-League football: Wellington Phoenix win underlines importance of home support after long Covid isolation

4 minutes to read
Phoenix players thank the fans after their win over the Wanderers at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

Phoenix players thank the fans after their win over the Wanderers at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

If anyone needed a reminder, after our long Covid isolation, of the importance of home crowds and local support, it was delivered in spades on Sunday at Eden Park.

The Wellington Phoenix will return to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.