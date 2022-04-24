Phoenix players thank the fans after their win over the Wanderers at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

If anyone needed a reminder, after our long Covid isolation, of the importance of home crowds and local support, it was delivered in spades on Sunday at Eden Park.

The Wellington Phoenix will return to Australia with a spring in their step, rejuvenated by 10 days on home soil and now within touching distance of the A-League finals, after their tense 1-0 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers.

They are one win away from sealing a playoff berth for the third time in four seasons, though coach Ufuk Talay believes two points from their three remaining games might be enough.

It was a monumental result in Auckland, after the heavy reverse in the capital last week, and a perfect tonic for the young Phoenix team.

"This is a big boost for us, in terms of making the finals series," said Talay. "This was a massive game."

And the home support made a vital difference, visibly lifting the Phoenix, especially in the second half, as they grimly defended their advantage.

At times it looked like they would be overwhelmed by the Wanderers, who struck the woodwork twice as they camped in the Phoenix territory and built pressure.

But the vocal crowd of 15,245 was magnificent, providing a brilliant atmosphere for the Phoenix squad, after so many games in near empty stadiums across the Tasman.

Phoenix fans during the match at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

Wanderers coach Mark Rudan was impressed, saying the support should set an example.

"It's fantastic to see those kinds of numbers and something the fans in Australia should take heed of," said Rudan. "They make noise, it's great. Probably Melbourne Victory is the only team with such an atmosphere at an away game."

Rudan, obviously unhappy with some second half calls, added that the crowd had "overwhelmed the referee."

The stay in New Zealand was also a chance to reset for the Phoenix, after a frenetic recent schedule.

"It's been good for the group, the staff and the players," said Talay. "To catch up with family and friends, that they haven't seen for quite a while."

Privately the Phoenix (36 points) can start dreaming about a possible home playoff, as they trail fourth placed Adelaide by a point, with a game in hand on the South Australian team.

However, Central Coast Mariners (33), Macarthur (32) and Sydney FC (31) are all within striking distance, if the Phoenix slip up.

"It would be great if we could get into that position and play a home final but we will take it game by game and make sure we finish in the top six," said Talay. "Once we are there, anything can happen."

Sunday's win was built on resilience, epitomised by midfielder David Ball. The English import is defying medical advice to play, as he spends all week in a moonboot due to a toe injury, before getting numbing injections to take the field.

He was immense, particularly in the first half. He created Ben Waine's decisive goal with a neat move inside the penalty area and always looked dangerous between the lines, while providing his usual work rate, before limping off with 30 minutes to play in obvious pain.

"Once that painkiller starts wearing off, it's time to take him off the park," said Talay. "He is in a lot of pain to be honest but he has put his hand up for the team which we are very grateful for. If he is doing that, it shows to the other players that they need to step up as well."

Former Phoenix coach Rudan endured a frustrating afternoon, watching a missed penalty and several other chances go begging, including two shots that hit Oli Sail's crossbar.

"It wasn't our night," agreed Rudan.

His unhappy return to New Zealand was capped off with a red card for dissent in the 90th minute.

"It was wrong of me, I put my hand up," said Rudan. "First time I have seen a straight red (for a coach) so must have been pretty strong [language]. If it was, I apologise."