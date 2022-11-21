Fans sit on the stands above air conditioning ventilators during World Cup opener between Qatar and Ecuador. Photo / AP

Fans sit on the stands above air conditioning ventilators during World Cup opener between Qatar and Ecuador. Photo / AP

NZME’s world-renowned football blog Goalmouth Scramble is back. Our rotating stable of football writers will offer daily hot takes on all the action from the World Cup in Qatar. Today, Michael Burgess looks at what was missing from the opening match.

On the first day of the 2022 Fifa World Cup, it took less than 90 minutes for Qatar to discover there is one thing that money can’t buy.

And no, it is not a decent football team, though the unkind might snigger in that direction, as the home team flopped in a meek display against Ecuador, after years of no-expense-spared preparation.

It’s a football culture.

And pure, raw, genuine passion for the game and your national team.

Qatar spent millions on its hyper ambitious World Cup bid, to convince Fifa to bring its crown jewel to the tiny Gulf state, then splashed billions on the infrastructure required, including seven stadiums, a metro system and new highways.

Everything looks amazing in Doha — the stadiums are obviously incredible — but it is what’s underneath that counts.

The opening game is supposed to be a celebration of the tournament but instead it perfectly vindicated all the critics of this event.

Nothing summed up the doubts around this World Cup better than the sight of swathes of empty seats midway through the second half, in the section set aside for local fans.

Instead of a) willing their team on to achieve an unlikely comeback or at least score a cherished goal, b) appreciating the style and skill of the South American team, or c) enjoying a spectacle that had been 12 years in the making, thousands of Qataris simply jumped in their air conditioned SUV’s and went home, after seeing Ecuador dominate the first half and score two goals.

Qatar's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb concedes a second goal against Ecuador. Photo / AP

Sad, but not a surprise.

Being in the stadium to watch your nation compete at a Fifa World Cup is a magic occasion.

But being there to watch your team as hosts — that’s a once in a lifetime event, like a kid going to Disneyland.

But obviously not for those Qataris, who had better things to do on a Sunday night, than witness their nation’s debut at the biggest sporting spectacle on the planet.

The contrast with the last three editions couldn’t be starker.

In South Africa in 2010 locals were bursting with pride and joy at hosting the first World Cup on the continent, dancing on the streets regardless of the result.

The vast majority of Brazilians could only dream about attending a match in 2014 — due to their economic situation — but that didn’t stop them savouring every moment, whether they were watching a big screen on Copacabana beach or crowding around a television at a convenience store in Fortaleza.

One of my favourite memories of the 2018 World Cup was being on a Moscow metro train a few hours after Russia had beaten Spain on penalties in the second round. A few fans were singing and dancing and soon everyone joined in, with the carriage almost shaking.

On the evidence of the first day, there is no danger of that kind of passion among home supporters this time.

On the surface, life doesn’t present too many difficulties for Qatari citizens.

They are entitled to a generous stipend at birth and electricity, water and health care are free, while there is no income tax. Most have government jobs and are eligible for land grants.

Maybe that’s the problem. When the biggest challenge in life might be deciding how to fill up your day, sitting through two halves of a football match can be a bridge too far.