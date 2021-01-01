Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

2021 America's Cup: Michael Burgess - Why INEOS Team UK are vital to the America's Cup

4 minutes to read

INEOS Team UK struggled during the America's Cup World Series. Photo / Michael Craig

Michael Burgess
By:

Sports writer for NZME

OPINION

A greyhound, a couple of whippets and a corgi.

That was the inescapable conclusion from the America's Cup World Series in late December, when we saw all four AC75 boats racing for the first

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.