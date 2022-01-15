Chris Wood poses for photographs at the Newcastle United Training Centre on January 13, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Photo / Getty Images.

Chris Wood poses for photographs at the Newcastle United Training Centre on January 13, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Photo / Getty Images.

Chris Rattue lists 13 things you might not know about All White and Newcastle United striker Chris Wood.



1) Wood's Newcastle debut after his near $50m move from Burnley didn't go well, with Sky pundit Paul Merson - the former Arsenal star - labelling him as "poor" against Watford. Wood managed three shots, none on target. Wood's EPL career has seen him score 50 times at a rate of about one every three games but he has been described as a grafter, unfashionable and hardly box office in exalted EPL company. England great Gary Lineker described Wood as a decent player but added "at 30 it's a mad fee".

2) New Zealand's greatest player Wynton Rufer described Wood's EPL exploits as "absolutely amazing, sensational" last year.

"It's the same old story here - it doesn't really get recognised. You're recognised in Europe and the rest of the world, but not in your own country," Rufer added.

"People don't realise - there are so many other more talented players who…haven't reached the level that he's maintained each season."

Chris Wood of Newcastle United reacts after their sides draw during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford. Photo / Getty Images.

3) Wood is recognised as a Waikato product but actually started out as a kid with Onehunga Sports, before his family moved south when he was 11. His various proving and learning grounds included Rufer's academy.

4) Waikato's Roger Wilkinson, who had coached at West Bromwich Albion, helped Wood make his overseas dream come true, getting him trials at his old club. Wood's mum Julie accompanied the 15-year-old to England.

Wood said: "Looking back, giving up a lifestyle, a family, is extremely difficult and I owe a lot to my parents. Mum moved over with me - that was a big thing when you are moving across the world."

5) Wood is "well-travelled" one way or other, including many stints on loan.

He has played for West Bromwich Albion, Barnsley, Brighton and Hove Albion, Birmingham, Bristol, Millwall, Leicester, Ipswich, Leeds, Burnley and now Newcastle.

Chris Wood of Burnley celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace. Photo / Getty Images.

6) Football observers believe Newcastle's interest in him had a lot to do with weakening the prospects of their relegation rivals Burnley. One analyst reckoned the true value for Wood was half of this rumoured $50m move. while recruitment specialist Andy Forrester said: "The signing of Wood was as much about taking him away from Burnley". Burnley coach Sean Dyche was reported by the Guardian to be "furious" after Newcastle was able to trigger Wood's release clause at a critical time in the season.

7) Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has praised Wood's "physicality and character". Newcastle needed a striker with a good chance of immediately fitting in as they try to avoid relegation - Wood has struggled this season but is one of only six EPL strikers with at least 10 goals in the last four seasons.

8) Wood has captained the All Whites, and it's not all that common for a striker to lead his country. Well known modern exceptions include England's Harry Kane, Argentina's Lionel Messi, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Strikers tend to only get the job when they are undisputed as the best player.

9) Wood is the first Kiwi to score an English Premier League hat trick. He was the fifth Kiwi to make the EPL, after Lee Norfolk, Danny Hay, Ryan Nelson and Simon Elliott. Winston Reid also joined those ranks.

10) Wood played in the same team as older sister Chelsey until they were 13 and describes her as his best friend saying they are in daily contact. Chelsey is a double World Cup junior Football Fern.

11) At 18, he was the youngest member of the 2010 World Cup squad in South Africa, where he was used by coach Ricki Herbert off the bench. He became New Zealand's youngest ever captain at the age of 22 and makes it clear how much being an All White means to him.

12) The big striker, now 1.91, believes he first played men's football at the age of 14.

13) He also played a bit of rugby at school to avoid getting too much grief, saying he hit back at rugby bullies when he "knocked a few of them about."