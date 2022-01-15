Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport

13 things you might not know about Newcastle United striker Chris Wood

4 minutes to read
Chris Wood poses for photographs at the Newcastle United Training Centre on January 13, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Photo / Getty Images.

Chris Rattue
Reporter

Chris Rattue lists 13 things you might not know about All White and Newcastle United striker Chris Wood.


1) Wood's Newcastle debut after his near $50m move from Burnley didn't go well, with Sky pundit

