"You're hired" - the real-life Apprentice show

Senior mechanic and owner of Auto Super Shoppe Pukekohe, Aaron Dutton, and automotive apprentice Toni Harris. Photo / Supplied.

Apprentices are in high demand and employers can receive substantial Government subsidies.

As everyone in the automotive trade knows, the industry is enduring a chronic shortage of qualified technicians.

Part of the answer, according to Aaron Dutton, owner of Auto Super Shoppe Pukekohe, is to take advantage of the Government incentives to take on an apprentice.

"Now is the time," urges Dutton. "There's always a cost when you take somebody on, so the financial support from the Government does help mitigate that."

In Budget 2020, the Government announced a range of initiatives to support trades training and rebuild the economy after the effects of the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Apprenticeship Boost provides employers with a subsidy to help cover the costs of apprentices with payments of $1,000 per month in each apprentices' first year and $500 per month in their second year. It's available for new and currently enrolled apprentices until August 2022.

In addition, the Targeted Training and Apprenticeship Fund underwrites the training fees for all apprenticeships and approved traineeships until 31 December 2022.

"Taking on an apprentice right now, combined with these incentives, is a timely investment in your business, plus it helps address the skills shortage facing our industry,

" he says.

Dutton has personal proof of the benefits of these schemes. His apprentice, Toni Harris, started as a receptionist-administrator at the business, but has now moved to the workshop and is on her way to qualifying as an automotive technician through industry training organisation MITO.

Aaron Dutton (employer) and Toni Harris (apprentice). Image / Supplied.

With the available free fees, combined with the Apprenticeship Boost payments for her employer, the mother of four realised she could fulfil a long-held dream of gaining an automotive apprenticeship and asked Dutton if he would give her the opportunity.

"It has been a great experience to find somebody like Toni who has such an excellent attitude, aptitude and work ethic – and the payments to the employer are just a massive help," says Dutton. "It provides a buffer for the first year, as an apprentice obviously comes to you with a lot of enthusiasm but little skill.

"The support from MITO has been excellent; our MITO industry training advisor has been first-rate.

Dutton knows there are other employers who could take advantage of the subsidies on offer– and recommends they check out MITO's Job Hub website where, for no charge, they can list an apprentice position they may have, or browse a list of suitable candidates in their location.

According to Kim Milne, General Manager, People and Culture, AB Equipment, Job Hub is a good tool for both employers and their prospective employees.

"We need tools like this to connect with job seekers," she says. "There are many people having to re-train as they have lost jobs due to Covid-19. Some employers have had to lay off staff over the last year, no matter what industry they are in.

"AB Equipment has always been committed to running an apprentice programme. There was no crystal ball back then but now it's definitely a case of realising that we need even more apprentices It's been like that for many years, of course, but it's particularly the case now with the construction and automotive sectors in such a state of expansion."

Milne says as it is difficult to bring in people from overseas, taking on an apprentice is the best way to build for the future.

"We employ many service technicians, with 69 apprentices across AB Equipment's 18 branches, reaching from Whangarei to Invercargill. Taking on apprentices ensures that we will have the essential skills in the future to service and maintain the machines and equipment we provide for our customers."

"During these tough financial times, this Government support will help us maintain our current apprenticeship programme and continue our search for enthusiastic new recruits "We look for a positive attitude, a strong work ethic and we keep an eye on the MITO Job Hub to spot keen job seekers across the country to join our national team.

"It's great to see our apprentices grow and flourish in their careers. One of our former apprentices is now a branch manager at Mount Maunganui, leading a team of 30 people. Now that's a real success story."