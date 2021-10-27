World-class line up

Amal Clooney. Photo / Supplied.

Global experts to speak at APEC CEO Summit 2021.

Can business become a force for good in the future? Are businesses putting human rights at the core of the business decisions they make? What part will digital innovation play in the shaping the way business is done? What we can learn from economies around the world about a pathway forward for business in a Covid world, especially as it tries to reconnect?

These are some of the questions which will be addressed by a stellar line up of global speakers, including internationally acclaimed human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, communications guru Richard Edelman, social psychologist Prof Jonathan Haidt, scientist and sustainability expert Dr David Suzuki and many others at the APEC CEO Summit 2021 on 11-12 November.

Richard Edelman, creator of the annual Edelman Trust Barometer.

Amal Clooney will be urging delegates at the Summit to reflect on the humanitarian impact of business and to put respect for human rights at the core of their decision making to support global issues.

Moral psychology and its biases will be the focus of Professor Jonathan Haidt's address. He says we need to design better companies and learn to be more civil and open minded toward those who are not on our team. Richard Edelman will discuss how businesses must factor in culture, purpose, and society into building trust as these are increasingly important among stakeholders, employees, customers and investors.

Helen Clark will share her thoughts on what we can learn from other economies about a pathway forward in a COVID world and will discuss the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for business in the APEC region as it reconnects.

Summit Chair Barbara Chapman says, "When I see the unparalleled calibre of speakers and panellists who are participating, I know we are destined for a remarkable, thought- provoking Summit and one not to be missed. The APEC CEO Summit only comes to New Zealand once every 21 years so this is an incredible opportunity for New Zealand's business community."

Joining the heavy-hitting keynote speakers will be more than 20 panellists whose expertise covers banking, management, the Māori economy, global monetary policy, sustainability, food security, media, technological innovation and trade.

APEC CEO Summit Set and Staging Design.

The APEC CEO Summit 2021 will be a fully virtual event. It will use innovative broadcast technology, satellite events and an impressive, interactive set and staging to virtually connect audiences across 21 APEC economies from the Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand.

Keynote speakers

Amal Clooney - award winning international law and human rights lawyer

Tony Fernandes - co-founder of low-cost carrier AirAsia in 2001

Richard Edelman – public relations trailblazer, creator of the annual Edelman Trust Barometer

Amber Mac - podcaster, TV host, bestselling author and acclaimed technology reporter

Helen Clark - former New Zealand Prime Minister and former UNDP Administrator

Professor Jonathan Haidt - US social psychologist and best-selling author

Dr David Suzuki - scientist and sustainable development expert

The APEC CEO Summit 2021 will focus on five themes:

The state of the world with and post Covid: economic recovery, trade and protectionism.

The Digital Disruption Opportunity: digital transformation, technology and innovation, and the importance of digital equity.

The Primacy of Trust: ESG (environmental, social, governance) – the next focus for business, and business as a force for good.

The Future of Energy: clean technology, renewable energy, and energy transition including hydrogen.

The Sustainability Imperative: sustainable growth, climate change, food sustainability and provenance.

The Summit is being supported by premier partners: PwC (Knowledge Partner), Contact Energy, Fonterra, Microsoft, and Westpac NZ.