What’s behind Milford Sound’s new luxury experience

The country’s best tourism operator has launched a new premium cruise.

The new way to experience the majesty of Milford Sound is a luxury cruise with renowned tourism operator RealNZ. The award-winning company’s new 2.5-hour exploration of Piopiotahi Milford Sound, Aotearoa’s most famous fiord, is luxurious in how it’s presented, as well as the extra time it takes to explore Milford Sound’s entire 16km length right out into the Tasman Sea.

The first difference is obvious when you see your vessel at the Milford terminal. The MV Sinbad is intimately small and carries a maximum of 45 guests, guaranteeing all who board an up-close-and-personal experience ahead; and the complimentary glass of champagne you receive upon arrival is reassuring evidence this will be a superior service.

The RealNZ crew certainly knows how to make guests feel special. The recent 2024 New Zealand Tourism Awards saw RealNZ receive the Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award, as well as two further awards for its excellence in the experiences it provides and its care for the environment.

“Our purpose at RealNZ is to help the world fall in love with conservation. Experiences like the Milford Premium Cruise are a fantastic way to immerse our guests in Fiordland’s natural wonders in a deeper way, so they leave with an ignited passion to protect places like it,” says RealNZ CEO, Dave Beeche.

So, what do RealNZ’s guests experience onboard the MV Sinbad? The inside is actually all about the outside. The vessel’s windows continue overhead at the rear of the boat, all the better to appreciate the spectacular scenery — although the range of delicious canapés brought to your table for lunch is a real distraction. Locally supplied and made with premium produce, they include Fiordland venison salami, Royalburn lamb kebabs and Balfour oyster mushroom arancini, as attention-grabbing in their own way as what lies outside.

The open bridge upstairs has big windows too, but it’s the outer observation deck that delivers the best experience, whatever the weather. Milford Sound never disappoints, rain or shine, as long as you come prepared. There’s a serious school of thought that in fact it’s at its best when it rains, as it often does – it’s the wettest place in Aotearoa, with an annual rainfall total approaching seven metres. On those days, the multitude of sudden waterfalls that cascade from way overhead, thundering, streaking, foaming or pouring down the steep rocky walls of the fiord are simply staggering to see, and well worth getting a bit damp.

Sunshine, though, allows for a more relaxed appreciation of the untamed nature all around. Deep, dark water reflects the towering peaks each side, where green bush clings to the cliffs and nestles in the valleys. Permanent waterfalls drift down from far above, some delicate, others forceful. Up close in the MV Sinbad, they are even more impressive; and it’s good fun when you don your raincoat as the boat gets up close and personal with Stirling Falls.

The small size of the boat allows for closer inspection of the fur seals that enjoy lounging on the rocks lining the fiord, either exchanging considering stares with those on board, or ignoring them completely as they doze or groom themselves. It’s not unusual either to come across dolphins, most commonly bottlenose, and especially so close from the smaller boat.

The Milford Sound Premium Cruise stops in at Harrison Cove, where the RealNZ crew cuts the engines while guests nibble from cheeseboards and peer through binoculars to see wildlife. It’s a highlight of the experience. Harrison Cove is a special spot to see tawaki (Fiordland Crested Penguins), either powering through the water or looking ungainly onshore, where they nest between July and November. Albatrosses are also spotted sometimes, gliding overhead.

Adding to the pleasure of experiencing all this untouched nature is the commentary supplied by the skipper and onboard nature guide, who never take the surroundings for granted and delight in the unexpected. Geology, geography, natural and human history have added interest when you’re right in the middle of it all, and the lively and engaging commentary answers every question.

It’s also very satisfying to know that RealNZ, helped by you choosing to sail with it, has a well-established programme of environmental protection and predator control that continues to preserve the glories of nature that everyone on board is marvelling at.

The Premium Cruise is a win-win all around and delivers an unforgettable experience.

Getting there: Drive to Milford Sound, about four hours from Queenstown or two from Te Anau, or use RealNZ’s coach service to relax and enjoy the sights and commentary en route.

Cost: The Milford Sound Premium Cruise costs $239 for adults and $99 each for children aged 5-15.

Bring: Wet weather and warm gear just in case, non-slip shoes, and insect repellent.

More information: realnz.com