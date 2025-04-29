The ultimate time to visit Antarctica

This article was prepared by Scenic and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Ultra-luxury meets the wild in this rare early-season voyage.

Playful whales in pristine waters, breathtaking icescapes and Emperor penguin chicks taking their first steps; the start of the Antarctic season, from October to late December, is a world of renewal and raw beauty. With unrivalled all-inclusive ultra-luxury, an expert Discovery Team and exclusive experiences, Scenic Eclipse is the ultimate way to be immersed in the wonders of Antarctica at this very special time of year.

1. Helicopter experiences taking you beyond the horizon

In winter’s wake, the towering glaciers and shifting ice cliffs of the Antarctic coast are only part of the story. Take to the skies on one of the two state-of-the-art helicopters^ on board Scenic Eclipse.

“You cannot go to Antarctica and simply see it from the water,” explains Jason Flesher, Scenic Expedition Operations Director. “Until you experience Antarctica from above, you haven’t fully seen her come alive.”

For a limited time, guests on selected Scenic Eclipse Antarctica voyages in 2025 can enjoy a complimentary 30-minute helicopter flightseeing experience^. Weather permitting, glide over sculpted icebergs and unique wildlife in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity seamlessly included in your ultra-luxury Expedition Voyage^.

Scenic Eclipse - Helicopter Heli Deck.

2. See the Emperor penguins of Snow Hill Island

On the edge of the Antarctic Peninsula in the Weddell Sea, Snow Hill Island is home to around 4000 breeding pairs of the most majestic animals on Earth – the Emperor penguin. In the early season from late October to early December the fluffy chicks are hard at work finding their feet.

Few get to witness these magnificent birds in their natural habitat, and with Scenic Eclipse’s expert Discovery Team and on board helicopters, this rare opportunity is yours. Your Discovery Leader and expert ornithologist will act as your personal guides. After a short flight, you’ll land on the island and hike to the colony for a closer view of these adorable locals.

3. Discover the great Sir Douglas Mawson’s Huts

Step back in time with an exclusive complimentary helicopter shuttle to Mawson’s Huts, one of the most significant historical sites in East Antarctica. Built by Sir Douglas Mawson and his team over a century ago, these remarkably preserved structures stand as a testament to human resilience.

“Mawson’s Huts really show you the remoteness and uniqueness of East Antarctica,” Jason Flesher, Director of Discovery Operations says. “You can’t reach them by Zodiac anymore, so flying there is a very big deal. It’s life changing.”

There is only one more opportunity to witness this fascinating piece of Antarctic history. December 2025 marks Scenic Eclipse’s final visit to Mawson’s Huts. You can enjoy this experience with an included helicopter shuttle on the Mawson’s Antarctica: Along the East Coast Voyage. Whilst gaining deep insights from the expert Discovery Team, and the Mawson’s Huts Lead Conservator Dr Ian Godfrey.

With Scenic Eclipse, it’s more than an Antarctic cruise; it’s an unrivalled discovery experience. Whether you’re soaring over the ice by helicopter, encountering Emperor penguins and their chicks at Snow Hill or taking a polar plunge a voyage on Scenic Eclipse is truly in a class of its own.

Secure your suite for 2025 to experience Antarctica at its very best on an unforgettable journey of a lifetime. Visit scenicnz.com or contact your local travel advisor to book today.