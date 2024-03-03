Time for Aucklanders to speak up

Feedback urged on council plan for community sport & recreation.

By Jennah Wootten, Chief Executive, Aktive

When you hear the old phrase ‘roads, rates, rubbish’, it can be hard to get excited about what your council does. Coverage on social media, in our newspapers and even the 6pm news also fails to paint a glowing picture. Then there are the woeful engagement levels in local body elections.

The reality is our rates enable a lot of the things we enjoy as residents – many things we probably take for granted, like parks, beaches, forests, pathways, cycleways and even footpaths. We are so used to them surrounding us in Auckland, we forget what it takes to deliver, maintain and support these amazing places we use for relaxation, socialising and recreation.

What about the sport and recreation facilities you use today or have used in the past, and those that might be enjoyed by your children or grandchildren? All these facilities require revenue to maintain and sustain – a lot more revenue than required a few years back.

With inflation as it is, don’t get me started on the cost of building new and refurbish existing facilities. Let’s take Kariaotahi Surf Club as an example. Originally, they were looking at a $3.5m build. It is now looking likely to cost them double the original amount. Even with some exceptional fundraising capability, that is a massive mountain to climb.

Auckland Council has put its Long-term Plan 2024-2034 out for consultation and, if you care about community sport and recreation in Auckland, this is something you need to get behind. It’s quick. It’s painless. Most importantly, the significance of your voice and support of community sport and recreation being counted as part of this process will go a long way.

At Aktive we have a number of important points we would like Auckland Council to hear and support to assist community sport and recreation in Auckland, including:

1. Retaining the Sport and Recreation Facilities Investment Fund and the epic proposal to add a further $35 million into the pot.

2. Retaining the Sport and Recreation Facilities Operating Grant and asking that the council even considers increasing it.

3. Reviewing the costs and contractual structure for maintenance on parks and open spaces, specifically for sports fields, and ensuring contractors provide quality services.

Why should you care? Here are some perspectives:

This draft Long-term Plan proposes $35m of additional funding for community sport and recreation facility development which is a massive opportunity. This will mean more existing facilities can be upgraded, and new facilities can be built. This could be resurfacing tennis courts, improving the quality of changing rooms or even larger projects like a new multi-purpose indoor court facility at Albany Tennis Park that services basketball, badminton, pickle ball and tennis.

We have a shortfall of community sport and recreation facilities across Auckland and this additional funding will make a difference to delivering much-needed projects.

Point 2 is important because facilities are costly to run and maintain. Auckland has a range of great regional and sub-regional facilities that provide a platform for community sport and activity to run from or in. These facilities having access to the Sport and Recreation Facilities Operating Grant will ensure community access is maintained into the future. Because we know the need is so great for this type of funding support, any increase Auckland Council could make to the fund would be well utilised with excellent social return on investment.

Now, let me bring Point 3 to life. Ever shown up at your local sports field and been frustrated because the grass isn’t mowed ready for your sport, line markings have been done incorrectly, or holes in the field have caused twisted ankles? This one isn’t about spending more money (hooray). It’s about ensuring Council contractors can better maintain parks and open spaces, particularly our fields.

Paying my rates bill each month doesn’t spark joy and I’m sure you’re the same. But being able to enjoy community sport and recreation right across the region does – and I know it does for millions of other Aucklanders too.

What’s in this Long-term Plan for community sport and recreation is significant and it’s critical there is a large volume of feedback coming through the public consultation process supporting this. We need to ensure key decision makers at Auckland Council hear what our sector has to say.

We know investment into community sport and recreation is an important ingredient to create safer, more cohesive, connected and engaged communities across Auckland. It’s about belonging and participation and fostering an inclusive Auckland that enhances the wellbeing of people. Something we should all care about.

Have your say. If you are not sure how, visit this link.

Now is the time for the community sport and recreation sector in Auckland to mobilise. Whether you are a volunteer, an administrator, a parent, a participant or someone who gets the benefits sport brings - let your voice be heard.