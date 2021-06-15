The yoghurt that has nothing to do with cows

Plant-based yoghurt took three years to perfect but is eating up market share.

They've made a name for themselves crafting extraordinary yoghurt with an unbeatable taste since 2010; now The Collective is conquering the world of plant-based food by being the first New Zealand dairy yoghurt brand to offer a plant-based range.

In a year of lockdowns and global logistic challenges, the company managed to successfully commission a new factory at their West Auckland facilities – expanding their capability to produce non-dairy products for all of New Zealand and Australia.

The first yoghurts to launch from the new factory last October were plant-based layered yoghurts. The yoghurt is made using sustainably sourced New Zealand oats, coconut and rice and is packaged in post-consumer 100% recycled plastic (#1), that can be recycled again and again within New Zealand.

Plant-based yoghurts have been on The Collective's radar for a long time, part of their big shift to a more sustainable future that's taken three years of extensive research and development to create their new range which now includes freshly made plant-based milks in New Zealand.

"The best yoghurt always comes from the best milk" says Angus Allan, co-founder of The Collective, "and we spent three years making milk out of every non-dairy ingredient we could find to make the best plant-based milk. We believe we have cracked the taste nut," says Allan, "and have produced a yoghurt that tastes delicious."

"The move was a natural step for us, as more Kiwis are turning to alternatives for sustainability and health reasons" says Michaela Dumper, New Zealand General Manager.

"A third of us are now 'flexitarian', opting for less animal products in our diets. We found taste and affordability were barriers for people to switch to plant-based yoghurts — so we created a range that not only tastes amazing but is also more affordable for Kiwis to eat every day."

She says, "The Collective have been blown away by the amount of supportive feedback from New Zealand shoppers and their success is testament to their commitment to move their brand forward and give consumers better options that are good for their health and the environment."

To find out what everyone's talking about, The Collectives 'Plant' range can be found in most leading supermarkets nationwide.