Lorna Riley discovers how Accor Plus membership brings much more to hotel stays & experiences.

For many Kiwis, travel remains high on the must-do list, and the desire for value and premium accommodation and travel experiences is non-negotiable. So how do we balance the two so the celebrated Kiwi wanderlust and love of indulgence can be satisfied?

Renowned travel personality and Coast FM presenter Lorna “the Explorer” Riley has the answer – Accor Plus. She calls it the ultimate travel hack that allows you to enjoy incredible experiences without compromising your budget.

“It’s more than just a hotel loyalty programme; it’s the gateway to a ‘savvy travellers’ club’,” Riley says. “New Zealanders have always loved travel and are indulging that love again, so finding Accor Plus to get real value for money is brilliant.” “It gives you so much, like up to 50 per cent off the best room rates and dining at over 1000 Accor hotels, resorts, and apartments across 20 countries in Asia-Pacific”.

Accor Plus membership is designed with the modern traveller in mind. It offers exclusive member benefits and savings at luxury hotel and resort brands Sofitel, Movenpick and SO/ - hotels with the perfect blend for business and leisure stay at Pullman and Mercure. There are also spacious apartments for family getaways at Peppers and Mantra across New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, and Asia, so membership caters to every traveller’s needs and preferences.

As a regular traveller and someone who likes to enjoy some time out, Lorna recently indulged in two captivating staycations, experiencing the premium offerings of Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport and the chic ambience of SO/Auckland near Britomart. From the breathtaking views overlooking the runway at Te Kaahu restaurant to the avant-garde vibes of SO/Auckland, each moment was a testament to the epitome of luxury.

“Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport is the new premium 5-star hotel, positioned with fantastic views overlooking the runway, especially from the top floor restaurant, Te Kaahu which serves incredible locally inspired fare,” Lorna says. “It’s a perfect place for a staycation to watch the planes coming in and out, but also the perfect place if you’re travelling, just a 100-metre walk to the international terminal.

During her second staycation at SO/ Hotel, Lorna says she was treated “‘like an absolute rock star’. It’s kind of a rock star hotel anyway,” she says. “It’s so incredibly funky with very cool artwork, with the recent Rachel Rush exhibition. There’s a beautiful spa on-site which I got to indulge in and a fabulous restaurant, Harbour Society with the best views across Waitemata Harbour!”

“Being an Accor Plus member is superb because, even if you’re not travelling, you can still experience the gourmet delights of an Accor hotel restaurant in your own town, with great savings,” Lorna explains. “With up to 50 per cent off stays and dining, the benefits are truly remarkable.” There is also a myriad of additional benefits including priority check-ins, complimentary wi-fi and welcome drink, with ALL (Accor Live Limitless) which come automatically with an Accor Plus membership.

Lorna’s own adventures as an Accor Plus member have been nothing short of transformative and a celebration of indulgence, she says – pointing out you don’t have to be a frequent traveller to get the most out of an Accor Plus membership.

Even if you travel just two or three times a year, whether for business or leisure, with friends and family or solo, there’s huge value for money: “And the best part… Did I mention the free hotel night? As part of my Explorer membership this benefit alone makes it worthwhile in my book and the membership pays for itself.”

Accor Plus can completely revolutionise your travel experience,” she says. Accor’s global presence and reputation for leading excellence in hospitality, adds credibility to the value offered through Accor Plus. It is the key to elevating every aspect of your journey, from accommodation to dining and experiences. With a range of Accor Plus membership options tailored to suit every traveller’s needs, the possibilities are endless.

So, fellow wanderer, heed Lorna’s wisdom and unlock the door to truly experience more. You’ll be amazed at what you’ll get away with!

