The ultimate gift guide: experiences to remember at 100% Pure New Zealand’s gifting hub

Make this Christmas one to remember with 100% Pure New Zealand’s gifting hub — packed full of experience-based gift ideas so you can give your loved ones memories that will last a lifetime. Choose from a range of exciting excursions, cultural wonders and unique stays to treat everyone on your list this festive season

GETAWAY TO REMEMBER

Auckland - Warblers Retreat

Give a loved one the five-star treatment with a stay at the eco-luxury Warbler’s Retreat located just north of Auckland. Buy a voucher for a luxury night away for two at this hidden oasis and the lucky recipient will be treated to a secluded forest stay, complete with a welcome goodie basket, bottle of wine, a sumptuous two-course dinner and the option to bathe by candlelight in an outdoor tub surrounded by nature. A truly romantic place to be pampered and unwind.

Vouchers from $600, visit warblersretreat.nz/warblers-retreat-gift-vouchers

NATURE’S GLOW

Waikato - Riverside Adventures Twilight Glow Worm Tour

A uniquely New Zealand experience awaits the nature lover in your family these holidays. With a voucher for Riverside Adventures Twilight Glow Worm Kayak Tour, they’ll paddle slowly through the Pokaiwhenua canyon and, when the day fades, the magical titiwai — New Zealand glow worms will guide the way. The calmness of being on the water and watching darkness descend with nature’s night creatures twinkling riverside is an unforgettable experience.

Value of your choice, visit riversideadventures.co.nz/gift-vouchers

TAKING FLIGHT

Nelson - Tasman GCH Aviation Helicopter Experiences

A voucher for a Nelson Helicopter experience will suit those who love a showstopping view. Soaring above Nelson City, Marlborough Sounds or Abel Tasman is a thrilling way to take in the majesty of these scenic beauties. There’s the added bonus of a heli winery lunch if you so choose.

$270, visit helicopters.rezdy.com/398965/nelson-helicopter-gift-voucher

SCENIC CYCLE

Hawke’s Bay - Napier City Bike Hire & Tours

A two-wheeled adventure in the picturesque surrounds of the Hawkes Bay is a magical experience. Buy a voucher for your nearest and dearest to put towards a cycle tour around the Hawke’s Bay trails, whether by normal bike or electric. They could soon be dropping by wineries, marveling at coastal treasures or discovering the historic landmarks of Ahuriri, among many other charming scenes.

From $45, visit napiercitybikehire.rezdy.com/catalog/449081/gift-cards

ARTISTIC WONDERS

Wellington - Art Narratives Tour: New Zealand’s World of Art

Make an art buff’s Christmas dreams come true with a voucher for Te Papa’s Art Narratives Tour. Here they’ll learn more about New Zealand’s art history on a private guided tour of the Toi Art, Te Papa’s art gallery. From historic to contemporary works, the tour aims to share valuable insights into key influences that have shaped more than 1,000 years of New Zealand art and visual culture.

$20, visit tepapamuseum.rezdy.com/403211/art-narratives-tour-rita-angus-and-new-zealand-s-world-of-art

LUXE LODGINGS

Fiordland - Cabot Lodge

Experiencing the beauty of Fiordland is unforgettable but you can take it to the next level by gifting someone a luxury stay at Cabot Lodge. Located on a 2000-acre sheep, deer and cattle farm bordering the Fiordland National Park, Cabot Lodge is the perfect spot to base oneself while exploring this magical place. Your lucky gift receiver will then return to delicious local cuisine, such as Fiordland venison or Southland lamb rack, a soak in the spa pool and a beautifully appointed room for a restful night’s sleep.

Value of your choice, visit cabotlodge.co.nz/experience/lodge-gift-voucher

To explore more experiences to gift this Christmas, visit newzealand.com/gift