The splendour of Hokkaido; a summertime voyage

When the snow thaws, a new world opens in Hokkaido

Hokkaido is well-known for its icy temperatures and alpine thrills, but when the snow thaws in spring, the warmer climes uncover a breadth of new experiences, beautiful scenes, and delicious seasonal cuisine.

Summer in Hokkaido avoids the heat and humidity of southern parts of Japan, and with temperatures averaging in the mid-20s, the spoils of nature come to life while creating a pleasant environment for travellers to enjoy a range of outdoor adventures. Journeying from east to west, here are some must-see sights for a summertime trip to Hokkaido.

Shiretoko National Park

The Shiretoko National Park includes around 390 square kilometres of land and around 220 square kilometres of sea and is regarded as one of Japan’s most ecologically diverse national parks. With the Shiretoko Mountains cutting through the middle, the peninsula’s volcanic landscapes, which span from the ocean to rivers and inland forests, are home to a huge variety of land and marine mammals from brown bears to orcas.

The small port town of Utoro has a range of hotels, hot springs and campsites and is an ideal base for exploring the park. From Utoro, you can explore the rocky coastline and Furepe Falls on a sightseeing boat, and you might even catch sight of a brown bear hunting for food along the shoreline.

Hiking along forest trails and through meadows of alpine flowers, cycling the meandering mountain roads, and winding through lakes and marshes around the Shiretoko Five Lakes are also popular summer activities in the park.

Daisetsuzan National Park

Known for its serene alpine landscapes with a range of peaks over 2,000 metres, the Daisetsuzan National Park is affectionately known as the “roof of Hokkaido”. With its elevation, the short summer months offer a rare opportunity to witness colourful carpets of flowers on the park’s plateaus, while there are hiking trails to suit all experience levels.

At the base of Mt Asahidake, the hot spring resort of Asahidake Onsen is the main access point to reach Sugatami Station via ropeway – the starting point for a variety of walking routes that take you past beautiful ponds and rare animal and plant life.

From Sounkyo Onsen, you can enjoy the challenge of climbing 1,500 metres to the summit of Mount Kurodake, or visit the spectacular Ginga and Ryusei waterfalls to the east. The Sounkyo Onsen Fire Festival which celebrates the indigenous Ainu culture is held in the middle of summer. In the southern parts of the park, the Genshigahara Wetlands, the woodlands and lakes of the Higashi-Daisetsu area are also summer highlights of the park.

Shirogane Blue Pond, Shirogane Onsen

Located near the town of Biei, Shirogane Blue Pond was created as part of an erosion control initiative, and the result is a spectacular cobalt-blue lake. Made even more mysterious by the larch and silver birch trees that protrude from the surface, the pond’s vibrant blue colour is caused by the mix of natural minerals in the waters coming from Shirogane Falls.

A popular spot for photographers, the pond’s tone changes with the seasons and weather, but without the snow and ice, summer is the time to appreciate these unique waters while they’re framed by the lush surrounding foliage. The nearby hot springs of Shirogane Onsen offer the perfect place to unwind after a day of sightseeing.

Shirahige Falls

Flowing from an underground river in the town of Biei and more than 30 metres tall, Shirahige Falls translates to “white beard waterfall”, and it’s not hard to see why. Gushing from the green leafy cliffs, this wall of white rushing falls cascades into the Biei River below, contrasting the river’s deep blue hue.

The flower fields of Furano

It’s no surprise that Hokkaido’s gentle warm summer climate provides an ideal environment for all kinds of colourful flowers to bloom. While the lupines and tulips begin to appear in May, June awakens the blue salvia and poppies, followed by lavender in early July and sunflowers and cosmos from late August.

In the peak summer season, Furano’s flower fields are bursting with all kinds of vivid colours. Blanketing the rolling hills and against the backdrop of faraway mountains, the flower fields of Shikisai no Oka (Four Seasons Hill) offer a feast for the eyes with shades of pink and red to orange and yellow. Visitors can ride through the gardens on a tractor bus or walk at leisure, and you can also take the opportunity to try a range of local produce from Shikisai no Oka’s farm.

Meanwhile, delight all your senses in Farm Tomita’s lavender fields. Acres of hills are covered in the deep purple hue of lavender which fills the air with calming scents. The farm boasts five varieties of lavender and produces a selection of products from its lavender oil, including the popular lavender-flavoured ice cream.

Otaru

Without the harshness of the winter snow and ice, summer is a great time to explore the port town of Otaru where you can appreciate its historic buildings and traditional cultural offerings which lie on either side of the picturesque Otaru Canal. The town’s stone buildings, once occupied by banks and trade merchants, remain perfectly preserved with many now converted into hotels, restaurants and boutique shops.

During the milder months, enjoy a guided tour of the town’s sights by rickshaw, or board an evening cruise along the canal to see Otaru’s architecture spectacularly lit up by the town’s famous gas lamps. With a charming cityscape, abundant art and craft shops and an incredible reputation for seafood thanks to its location on Ishikari Bay, it’s not hard to see why Otaru is known as a romantic place for couples.

Lake Toya

Located in the Shikotsu-Toya National Park, Lake Toya is one of Hokkaido’s most popular spa resorts where you can enjoy the unique and soothing experience of bathing in a lakeside hot spring while taking in the spectacular surrounding views. You can choose to enjoy the waters at a local lakeside pool or indulge yourself at a luxurious spa retreat.

Lake Toya’s natural scenic blessings make this part of Hokkaido the perfect place for outdoor adventure in summer with cycling routes, campgrounds, cabins, and lodges surrounding the lake. Meanwhile, the warmer months bring plenty of festivities to the area including the Lake Toya Long Run Fireworks Festival which runs every night from late April to the end of October.

Noboribetsu Onsen & Jigokudani (Hell Valley)

With natural hot spring waters flowing down from Jigokudani (Hell Valley), Noboribetsu Onsen is regarded as one of the best in the country. If you’re just passing through, many of the hotels in the area offer one-day bathing hours where you’ll find numerous baths filled with mineral-rich waters said to have healing properties.

Any trip to the area should include a visit to the otherworldly sight of Jigokudani (Hell Valley). As you follow the boardwalk trail, you can marvel at its ‘hell-like’ appearance with bleached rocks and scalding hot pools releasing plumes of steam into the atmosphere.

