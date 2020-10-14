The Secrets Of Central Auckland

Auckland Sea Kayaks.

Bree Tomasel unearths the hidden gems in her own cosmopolitan backyard.

Central Auckland is a hub of urban delights set against beautiful coastal scenery. And from adventure-seeking activities during the day to indulgent tipples in the evening, there are plenty of things to try that may be new to you.

If food is your thing, throw your taste buds into a spin with the amazing abundance of culinary delights. Ponsonby Road is hard to look past when it comes to amazing food outings. Personal favourites include The Blue Breeze Inn, Prego and of course Mekong Baby.

But if you're looking for something a little different, why not take a trip to the shiny new Westfield in Newmarket. This is no normal food court, with a buffet of places to dine at on the rooftop. White + Wong's, New York Grill, Something & Social and IPPUDO are a few of my favourites here, and let's not forget you could shop before you eat, or eat then shop.

Other must try food spots include the unforgettable ice cream at Giapo, or fancy French fare at La Cigale markets in Britomart.

The Colossal Squid, from Giapo.

Great cocktails are high on my list of life priorities, and I believe I've found two of the best cocktail bar experiences Central Auckland has to offer. Deadshot and Culprit will blow your mind when you walk in. They both offer the full shebang when it comes to a bar experience. There's no ordering off a menu at these bars, so throw caution to the wind and leave your faith in the hands of the amazing staff as they create a cocktail just for you.

For those who prefer beer to cocktails, there are many craft breweries right here in central

Auckland — including Brothers Beer (which has spots at City Works, Orakei and Mt Eden), Garage Project in Kingsland, or The Brewer's Co-Operative on Victoria St.

I love activities that are a little outside of the box. If you're looking to "escape" then you can do exactly that with multiple escape room experiences on offer, all located in the Auckland CBD. Escape Masters, Escapade NZ, Great Escape, Break and Escape will all test your brain power, relationships and quick thinking.

Sailing, New Zealand Maritime Museum.

If something more fast paced is your style, a jet boating experience will give you all the fresh air you've been missing in lockdown. I recommend Auckland Adventure Jet, but there are plenty of great companies ready and willing to give you the ride of your life. If you still haven't received enough of an adrenaline hit it's hard to go past the AJ Hackett 40m Ocean Touch Bungy - situated on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, you go all the way into the drink with this one. For those who want a more relaxed pace on the water, try a kayak tour to Rangitoto Island or a sailing cruise departing from the Maritime Museum.