Backing NZ’s water reform

This article was prepared by TechnologyOne and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Safe drinking water is something residents of New Zealand take for granted.

It is not something, however, that can be taken for granted.

Investing in, maintaining and managing the infrastructure to manage water is one of the most important, high-profile and fundamental responsibilities for governments at all levels.

It is a challenge local authorities can continue to rise to, but only if they have the right technology at their disposal.

The New Zealand Government has recognised the importance of modernising water systems management across the nation with its Local Waters Done Well policy, intended to ensure New Zealanders can have confidence in this essential service into the future.

TechnologyOne is proud to have supported local authorities in New Zealand and Australia over many years, providing them with the systems they need to safely and cost-effectively build and manage water services.

Our decades of success in delivering solutions to highly regulated organisations including water authorities, NZ electricity distributors and government agencies gives us a depth of experience and a set of integrated, powerful capabilities that water authorities – and residents – need to have full end-to-end confidence in any organisation providing them with their water.

Our ERP Solution for Water Utilities solution combines regulatory compliance, real-time financial control and planning, supply chain management, water asset and project lifecycle management, document management, water billing, customer management, HR and payroll systems, delivered on a single platform from a single vendor. Our open platform provides API tools to facilitate GIS and SCADA integration.

Even more importantly, it is delivered using TechnologyOne’s pioneering SaaS+ approach which means the systems are in place within weeks, not years, with no additional implementation costs. No one does more to take the risk out of technology implementation.

TechnologyOne’s experience and ability to deliver results quickly is a compelling combination, considering New Zealand’s new Water Done Well council-controlled organisations (CCO) are facing tight deadlines from the Government.

CCOs must get their plans in place by September 3, 2025, have systems operational by July 2027, and be fully compliant by June 2028.

TechnologyOne has been part of communities across New Zealand since 2000, with team members based around the country and offices in Auckland and Wellington.