Cut EV costs with smarter charging

When choosing an EV, some owners give little thought to how they’ll charge it. But they should. A smarter charging setup can cut your cost per kilometre by up to 80% and help reshape Aotearoa New Zealand’s energy landscape.

That’s according to Kirsten Corson, chair of EV advocacy organisation Drive Electric. Asked if she’s an EV enthusiast, Corson laughs.

“Absolutely, and for good reason. There are significant benefits to travelling by EV, whether it’s a car, ute, or even one of those city scooters,” she says. “EVs aren’t just about driving. They could also hold the key to reimagining how we power our lives.”

With over 82,000 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) already on the road in Aotearoa New Zealand and 550,000 expected by 2030, the charging infrastructure needs to keep up – easing range anxiety, cutting costs, and improving energy efficiency.

Energy companies like Genesis are introducing plans to encourage EV uptake. Genesis offers a plan designed specifically for EV owners, with half-price variable charging rates from 9pm to 7am. Genesis has also partnered with ChargeNet (in which it owns a stake) to launch a first-of-its-kind feature that lets you fast charge at ChargeNet stations across Aotearoa New Zealand for the same rate you pay at home. It’s a simple, more flexible way to keep your EV ready for the road without blowing the budget.

Aotearoa New Zealand’s charging network still lags behind OECD standards. The Government targets 10,000 public chargers by 2030, but only 1200 have been co-funded by EECA since 2016, with 702 in place by 2022.

Rural areas and holiday hotspots remain underserved, exacerbating range anxiety despite EV ranges now exceeding 400km, with solid-state batteries promising 800km by 2027.

Despite challenges, public charging is expanding, led by ChargeNet’s network of over 450 fast-charging points, which includes 300kW hyper-rapid chargers that add hundreds of kilometres of range in 15 minutes.

EECA’s roadmap targets fast chargers every 75km on state highways, but rural grid limitations require costly upgrades. “The infrastructure is maturing, but it’s uneven as you might expect,” Corson notes. “Rural and high-traffic areas need priority.”

An expanding public infrastructure is good news, but given that most car journeys are well under 50km, it’s no surprise that most people charge at home. The standard 240V 10-amp plug socket is the basic option, with more than 60% of EV owners habitually hooking up to one. These ‘Level 1’ chargers add just 10–15km of range per hour.

Dedicated in-home Level 2 wall chargers (7–22kW) deliver around 100km per hour; a 7kW charger can fully charge a 60kWh battery in 8.5 hours, compared to 25 hours via a standard socket.

But Corson advocates for home smart chargers, which enhance nearly every aspect of EV ownership. Advantages include elevated efficiency with scheduled off-peak charges (9pm–7am), when power prices are at their lowest. Depending on the type of electricity plan you are on this can cut costs by up to 30%, translating to $3–$5 for 100km of range versus $15–$20 for petrol equivalents.

“Price signals are probably the best motivation for making the move to an EV because we all understand cost,” Corson says. Public charging sessions typically cost $10–$20 for 20–40kWh, adding 100–200km, with providers like Jolt offering the first 7kWh free. Tools like EVRoam, PlugShare and ChargeNet’s apps provide real-time charger availability, while EECA’s Public EV Charging Dashboard offers regional insights.

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology could revolutionise Aotearoa’s energy system, with EVs storing power during low-demand periods and returning it during peaks. “The idea is to charge your EV when power is cheap and abundant in times of low demand, then when power is expensive at peak times, you sell that power back into the grid at a higher price,” Corson explains. “But the key here is a smart charger.”

Trials by Evnex and Thundergrid show EVs storing solar or off-peak hydro energy, saving owners 10–20% on bills while reducing grid strain. Genesis Energy highlights that smart chargers optimise grid-friendly charging, but regulatory clarity and grid upgrades are needed. “EVs could be a game-changer,” Corson says. “Your car becomes a power bank, supporting the grid while parked 90% of the time.”

By 2030, V2G could support the 47% of light vehicle kilometres travelled by EVs, reducing reliance on fossil fuel back-ups. Charging hubs, like Tauriko’s planned solar-panelled site in Tauranga, further integrate renewables.

However, Corson warns that fragmented regulations across 29 electricity distribution businesses hinder progress. The Electricity Authority’s consultations on rewarding stored energy supply signal hope, but bold action is needed.

Around 60% of public charging occurs at destination chargers (malls, workplaces), with 40% at high-speed DC stations. ChargeNet plans 34 chargers at 20 new sites in 2025, but rural gaps persist. Corson calls for streamlined regulations and transparency in funding to spur private investment, citing Canada’s $1 billion annual investment in public charging as a benchmark.

With smart chargers, hyper-rapid stations and V2G potential, Aotearoa’s charging infrastructure is evolving beyond the 240V socket. As EVs are expected to dominate vehicle imports by 2030, strategic investments could see electrification of the fleet powering not just roads but the nation’s energy future. “It’s a bit like the 1920s, maybe, when liquid fuel infrastructure didn’t exist,” notes Corson.

But the similarities end there, because, “We do have major differences and advantages today, including home charging and steadily improving public infrastructure, as more people realise how primitive petrol power feels when they first drive an EV.”

