The Kiwi businesses leading the way in workplace wellbeing

Brent Carey, Netsafe, Gold – Small Business Award

New Zealand businesses prioritising employee wellbeing report stronger engagement, higher productivity and long-term success. This is evident in the organisations being recognised for making workplace wellbeing a core part of their culture in the Southern Cross Health Insurance Wayfinder Awards for 2025.

“Each of these winners has demonstrated that what’s good for people is good for business,” said Southern Cross Health Insurance CEO Nick Astwick, who was part of the judging panel. “From flexible work arrangements to strong leadership and diversity initiatives, they are showing the way forward for workplaces in Aotearoa.”

In Southern Cross’ 2024 Healthy Futures Business report, 89% of respondents said it was important to them to work for a company that supports the health and wellbeing of their staff.

“A culture of health is a healthy culture,” said Astwick. “I am noticing a deeper commitment in businesses to the health and wellbeing of their people as an investment in their business performance, even in challenging economic times.”

Leading the way as the Star Wayfarer Award winner is Jen Southan, People & Culture Business Partner at ORIX, whose commitment to workplace wellbeing has helped create a culture of recognition, inclusivity, and engagement, inspiring all employees, at all levels. She has led initiatives such as Steptember, fundraising events, and peer recognition programmes, helping employees feel more valued and connected.

“Jen is an unrelenting wellbeing champion and a tremendous asset to ORIX,” said Astwick. “Her passion and determination for improving workplace wellbeing have led to a more vibrant and engaged workforce.”

Dominic Quin at Foodstuffs, winner of the True North Award, has helped change workplace culture through values-based leadership including mentoring, professional development, and employee recognition initiatives. An internal training college has delivered 40-plus courses, a mentoring programme has matched 31 mentees with mentors, and his leadership engagement has remained at 100% for five years.

Dom Quin, Foodstuffs, Gold – True North Award

“Dominic’s leadership has led to measurable improvements in performance and employee satisfaction,” said Astwick, while judge Dr Denise Quinlan, director of the NZ Institute of Wellbeing & Resilience, asked, “Can we clone this leader?”

Netsafe, winner of the Small Business Award, was commended for its workplace flexibility. Judge Dr Ellen Joan Ford, an award-winning leader and international speaker, called its ‘Flexible First’ work policy “super impressive”.

Operating in a high-stress environment, the organisation introduced a four-day work week, where employees work 80% of their hours for 100% pay. It noted a 25% year-on-year growth in service demand, staff engagement rising from 70% to 92%, and attrition dropping below 5%.

“Netsafe proves that embedding wellbeing into workplace culture delivers real results,” Astwick said.

ORIX NZ is the winner of the Medium Business Award. “ORIX balances fiscal priorities with holistic wellbeing, creating a workplace where employees feel valued and can thrive,” said judge Rob Holmes, Discovery Director at PaperKite and an inaugural winner of the 2023 True North Wayfinder Award.

ORIX has introduced a range of initiatives, including company-wide health insurance, income protection insurance, and comprehensive EAP services. “A great example of how investing in employee wellbeing leads to improved business performance,” said Astwick.

ORIX NZ, Gold – Medium Business Award

ASB, winner of the Large Business Award, took top honours for its ‘Your Benefits’ programme, showing how companies are moving towards more personalised health and wellbeing initiatives and to empower a multi-generational workforce. Judge Denise Quinlan, said it was “leading the way for other large organisations in New Zealand, setting new standards for employee care and benefits”.

ASB, Gold – Large Business Award

Astwick agreed: “The health and wellbeing needs of people change with age, stage, and personal situations. The innovation this year that stood out was the focus on personalising programmes to ensure they are relevant for everyone.”

The results include 70% of employees accessing additional ‘You Do You’ leave, reducing leave liability by 13%, and 83% of employees opting into Southern Cross Health Insurance. “The introduction of pet bereavement leave and ‘You Do You’ leave instantly stood out to me,” Astwick said. “These initiatives ensure that employees at every life stage feel supported.”

Waikato-Tainui was recognised with the New Horizon Award for improving healthcare access for kaumātua, taking a community-first approach to wellbeing. Judge Melanie Beirne, Gallup-certified coach and entrepreneur, praised the initiative’s potential to “inspire other iwi to follow suit, creating lasting impact for underserved communities”.

Waikato – Tainui, Gold – New Horizon Award

“A great reminder of being intentional in having the right culture, caring about the right things that lead to success,” said Astwick.

Southern Cross Health Insurance supports more Kiwi businesses than any other health insurer, helping workplaces prioritise their people.

The 2025 Southern Cross Health Insurance Wayfinder Award winners show that prioritising wellbeing strengthens businesses and creates healthier workplaces.

For tangible results – like higher productivity, stronger engagement, and happier teams – visit southerncross.co.nz/business to learn how your organisation can lead the way too.

Not pictured, Jen Southan, Gold – Star Wayfarer Award at the end of the article