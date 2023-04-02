The Hollyford Wilderness Experience Is A Luxurious Way To Discover One of New Zealand’s Most Magnificent Walks

Photo / Supplied

The Hollyford Wilderness Experience will blow your expectations out of the (pristine) water.

The dawn chorus starts early at Martins Bay in Fiordland – and the birdsong is so impressive that guests on the Hollyford Wilderness Experience often tell their guides they’ve never heard anything like it. Due to the tourism venture’s extensive pest trapping in the area in partnership with the Hollyford Conservation Trust, those on the luxury four-day nature excursion get a true sense of the untouched beauty of this stunning South Island region, just as it would’ve been thousands of years ago.

Though not technically one of the Great Walks, this award-winning trek is nonetheless a magnificent one, promising all the adventure and beauty of an off-grid excursion without the need to forsake creature comforts. At last year’s New Zealand Tourism Awards, the Hollyford Wilderness Experience won the Visitor Experience Award, which recognises travel experiences that exceed visitors’ expectations.

This extraordinary adventure sets off from your choice of Queenstown or Te Anau and explores the Hollyford Valley in the Fiordland National Park, a remote and spectacular area. For four days and three nights, you’re back to nature on a guided trek by foot, jet boat and helicopter, traversing diverse and dramatic landscapes, from sheer mountains to mirror lakes, native lowland forest to sand dunes, wetlands and breathtaking waterfalls to rugged coastline, and the majestic beauty of Milford Sound.

Photo / Supplied

After the first day of walking your packs will be transported on to the next lodge for you and at the end of each day, there’s no schlepping off to a draughty cabin to share a lumpy bunk; trampers are invited to relax in cosy private lodges complete with comfortable beds and ensuite bathrooms. Real bathing, over forest bathing, in other words.

Evenings are spent by the fireplace, with a glass of Central Otago wine or whatever you fancy from the well-stocked bar, followed by a delicious, three-course meal, over which you’ll get the chance to reflect on the day’s hike with your fellow walkers.

As for the walk itself, while the Hollyford Track totals 45km, including a 19km on that first day, it is generally regarded as more than manageable due to its lack of elevation – although you do get to cross the occasional swing bridge, sharing the canopy with thousands of chatty birds.

Photo / Supplied

Bookings are now open for the upcoming October 2023 – April 2024 season, and spaces are limited, and always book out fast. Keeping guest numbers to 16 per trip ensures a more intimate and authentic experience, allowing each individual the space to appreciate the region’s awe-inspiring beauty. The ancient landscape is unique in its ecology, geology, and geography, plus it boasts a fascinating history, dating back to the first people to settle Aotearoa. Specialist guides honour the kaitiakitanga (guardianship) of the Ngāi Tahu iwi over the landscape by incorporating te reo Māori and tikanga Māori, and weave inspiring stories about the history, geography and environment into their chats, providing a genuine connection to past generations.

Guests are invited to join the trip as individuals, couples, or small groups. Yet as many of the 300+ guests who have left 5.0 ratings on TripAdvisor will attest, there’s a good chance you’ll leave as whānau after forming genuine bonds throughout the journey. The hope is that guests will delight at the thoughtful touches and come away having enjoyed a true bucket list experience, one that cultivates a meaningful connection with nature, culture and people.

