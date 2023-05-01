The hidden victims of violent homes: Why pets need shelter too

Vet care comes with cuddles at Pet Refuge. Pablo enjoying a hug before his check-up. Photo / Supplied

Saving pets from domestic abuse can also save the families that love them.

For many New Zealanders, pets are seen as family members, offering comfort, support and companionship.

But sadly, many of those pets are also the hidden victims of violent relationships.

People who use violence against their partners or children also often threaten, injure, and even kill family pets to gain control over their victims.

In a country with one of the highest rates of pet ownership in the OECD and where more than 60 per cent of households own a pet, pet abuse can play a big part in family violence.

A recent Women’s Refuge survey found more than half of women in that situation delayed leaving their abusive home out of fear for their pet’s safety. Twenty-three per cent of survivors of domestic abuse also said their partner had killed an animal in the past, while 22 per cent of children had seen pet abuse first-hand.

Ralph enjoying some rest and relaxation in his bed. Photo / Supplied

Pet Refuge NZ takes the pets out of this picture by sheltering and protecting them while their owners escape to emergency housing.

The organisation takes care of everything those pets might need during that time, says Pet Refuge Head of Programmes and Facilities, Nikki Marchant-Ludlow.

“That includes transport around New Zealand, a warm, safe bed, vet healthcare, as well as exercise and rehabilitation if needed. The pets are then reunited with their families when they themselves have found a safe home.”

The service removes a major barrier to families escaping domestic violence, meaning they don’t have to choose between their own safety and that of their pets.

Pet Refuge says one woman they supported hung up seven times before she finally spoke to someone on a crisis line about her situation.

She had no family support and had kept her abuse a secret from friends and colleagues. As well as having three children and nowhere to go, there was the family dog to consider, who had been hit and kicked by the woman’s partner.

“Our dog was one of the things that held me back, one of the reasons it took me so long to leave,” she says.

Eventually she and her children did move into emergency housing, but they had to leave their dog to an unknown fate – which is where Pet Refuge stepped in to offer shelter.

Marchant-Ludlow says animals often arrive at Pet Refuge with a range of feelings.

Pet Refuge Founder, Julie Chapman, with one of her fur-babies, Ralph. Photo / Supplied

“Some are very timid, scared and reactive, some are overwhelmed and shut down. They are nervous without their owners and wary of strangers. Some who may have been beaten are afraid of certain objects. Others are over-excited and stimulated but settle down quite quickly.”

Owners can also be nervous about how their pet is doing without them, so Pet Refuge sends regular updates and pictures.

“I’ve had a few social workers tell me that the families love the pictures so much that they will often share these with their case worker or referral agency,” Marchant-Ludlow says.

“Not only do the updates provide comfort to the families, but they also give the referral agencies confidence in the service we provide. Pet Refuge partners with the police and domestic violence refuges around the country. The team is available to receive calls from people in need seven days a week and is run by animal care professionals who understand how much pets mean to people.

People wanting to donate towards Pet Refuge’s work can do so at petrefuge.org.nz or by calling 09 975 0850.

One-off donations are accepted, or people can sign up to Pet Refuge’s Safe Bed for Pets monthly giving programme. For $25 a month, donors provide a pet with a safe, warm bed, as well as help cover the costs of enrichment and exercise, transport, vet healthcare, animal behaviour therapy, expert animal carers and case workers.

The donations also give families escaping violent homes the peace of mind of knowing their pets are safe now, too.

Give $25 a month to help a pet and their family escape abuse.