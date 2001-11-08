The gift of experience: Christmas all wrapped up

Highlands, Central Otago. Image / Supplied.

Gifting something that means as much to them as they do to you has never been easier, thanks to the new Gifting Hub on newzealand.com. Exclusively hosting vouchers that are redeemable for a wealth of incredible experiences nation-wide, your loved ones will enjoy a gift that truly keeps on giving.

The Gifting Hub hosts more than 400 experience vouchers to choose from, so you'll be able to tick everyone off your shopping list easily.

You could treat your significant other to a romantic weekend away, let the kids run wild with an action-packed day at an adventure park, gift Mum a day exploring vineyards and Dad time on the river fly-fishing. There's something to suit every budget, so this year it's time to give the socks and mugs a miss.

Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat. Image / Supplied.

You'll also be able to beat the pre-Christmas rush, skip the queues and pass on the frantic parking search while getting shopping done from the comfort of your own phone, and ensuring that everyone has something to open come Christmas day thanks to the Gifting Hub. Simple to use, just search through the selection of experiences available, select the one that you want to gift and you'll be directed to purchase the voucher straight from the tourism operator – so you can feel good about supporting the sector as well.

Most vouchers are valid for a year or more, so your friends and family can choose the best time to undertake their adventure. To give you some inspiration, we've compiled a list of awesome experiences that your loved ones would be thrilled to find under the Christmas tree this year:

Click on the symbols to uncover gift voucher details:

Awaroa Lodge

In the beautiful Abel Tasman National Park sits the secluded and peaceful Awaroa Lodge. Revel in this unspoiled slice of 4-star luxury with a voucher, starting from $200. See all voucher options at awaroalodge.co.nz

The Rees Hotel

Spending time in gorgeous Queenstown is always a pleasure. Up the ante with a voucher, from $100, for The Rees Hotel so your loved one can indulge in its picturesque setting. See all voucher options at therees.co.nz/gift-vouchers

The Rees Hotel, Luxury Apartments & Lakeside Residences. Image / Supplied.

SkyCity

Indulge in any of SkyCity's hotels, restaurants, cafés or bars, plus the Sky Tower for some literal high jinx, with a voucher starting from just $20 up to $999. See all voucher options at skycityauckland.co.nz/gifts

Highlands

Is there a speed demon in the family? Make all their dreams come true with a Ferrari Fast Dash at Cromwell's Highlands – an adrenaline-inducing lap of the track for $179. See all voucher options at highlands.co.nz/gift-vouchers

Aotearoa Surf

Let the ocean-lover in your life learn to ride the waves with a beginner surf lesson voucher from Aotearoa Surf School in the Auckland region, for $79. See all voucher options at aotearoasurf.co.nz/gift-vouchers

RealNZ

A RealNZ Gift Card can be used across any RealNZ experience including a trip on the TSS Earnslaw, an overnight cruise of the Milford Sound or a venture south to Stewart Island, plus many more, starting from $25. See all voucher options at

realnz.com/en/experiences/gift-cards

Art Deco Masonic Hotel, Hawke's Bay. Image / Supplied.

Art Deco Masonic Hotel

Art Deco lovers will rejoice in the stunning design of Napier's Art Deco Masonic Hotel. Take a step back in time with a voucher starting from $50. See all voucher options at masonic.co.nz/about/gift-voucher

Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat

Toast someone special with a Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat gift voucher, which can be used on accommodation, Moraine Lodge Supper Club events or towards a private dining experience. Vouchers from $100 at

mtcookretreat.nz/retreat-events

Discover Waitomo

Give someone a day out to remember with a twinkling Waitomo caving experience. For the ultimate caving adventure, try the Black Abyss, from $265. For all voucher options see

waitomo.com/deals/vouchers

iFLY Queenstown. Image / Supplied.

iFLY

The gift of flight is a real possibility with iFly, where you can enjoy the sensation of floating on air, equivalent to a skydiving freefall – anyone aged 5 to 105 can give it a go, from $99. See all voucher options at

iflynz.co.nz/gifts

Southern Lakes Helicopters Ltd

Get a birds eye view of some of the most jaw-dropping scenery in the world with a mountain magic scenic flight over Fiordland for $240. All voucher options at southernlakeshelicopters.co.nz

Southern Lakes Helicopters. Image / Supplied.

ZORB

Let the good times roll with three giggle-inducing giant bubble rides down the straight sidewinder and big air tracks at Zorb Rotorua from just $43. All voucher options at

zorb.com/about-us/gift-vouchers

Visit the Gifting Hub for more fantastic options and give those closest to you the gift of doing something new, this Christmas.

To explore more things to do around Aotearoa, visit newzealand.com. Before starting your adventure, please check current alert level restrictions and adhere to the Government guidance provided at covid19.govt.nz