The care factor: a summer of Tiaki

Humpback whale breaching, Kaikoura. Image / Supplied.

The guardianship of New Zealand's best merits is something we can all show our support for – so we can make the most of this summer and many more to come – and experience something new and exciting while we're at it.

If there is a silver lining to the last couple of years, it's that we've all had a chance to reflect on, and fully appreciate, what we have taken for granted. With summer finally here, and opportunities close at hand to take in all the amazing experiences and natural wonderment of Aotearoa, it's the perfect time to remind ourselves that we need to preserve and protect the landscapes and culture that make this such an incredible country, both to live in and to visit. And that's where Tiaki – Care for New Zealand comes in, created through a collective desire to share a connection to the land with those travelling it. Tiaki is a Te Ao Māori tikanga, or principle, that we can all adopt – it's about respect, for the land and for its people, to ensure this precious place remains so. The Tiaki Promise is one that we can all share in: drive carefully; be prepared; show respect; protect nature; and keep New Zealand clean. Alongside this, of course, operators all around the country are showing their commitment to Tiaki. Here are a few that are putting in the hard yards so that we can all enjoy Aotearoa at its best for years to come.

Waka Abel Tasman - Kaiteriteri

Experiencing the power of the mighty waka is one not easily forgotten – and with the

passionate group of guides at Waka Abel Tasman, there's an added layer of potency. Waka cultural awareness experiences and multi-day journeys include Māori storytelling, learning about Māori history and tribal groups, discovering cultural sites, singing waiata and learning about Māori tikanga all in the sublime surrounds of Abel Tasman National Park.

Over the past year, Waka Abel Tasman has taken more than 1000 local rangatahi (young people) out on the waka with the purpose of creating change. The rangatahi are given the opportunity to learn about important sites in their area, local tikanga, and strengthening their reo Māori in a way that takes them out of the classroom and closer to te taiao (nature).

Experiences start from $95 per adult.

Kāpiti Island Nature Tours - Paraparaumu

The protection and sustainability of te taiao has always underpinned the mahi of Kapiti Island Nature Tours, now more so than ever. The team worked with Ngāti Rereahu and the Department of Conservation to transfer kōkako from Pureora to Kāpiti Island, bringing the total population of these manu (birds) to close to 200. They also have a dedicated Pou Taiao, a role that puts a kaitaiki and sustainability lens across all aspects of the job - including reducing carbon emissions and developing sustainability and regeneration programmes for local schools and the wider community. See the awesome work being done and pristine nature for yourself on a tour of this special place.

Experiences start from $82 per adult for a self-guided trip.

Rapids Jet, Taupō. Image / Supplied.

Rapids Jet - Taupō

Rapids Jet in Taupō is New Zealand's only whitewater jet boating experience, one where you can expect thrills, excitement and jumps. But behind the scenes the Tauhara North No.2 Trust, which operates the company – within the rohe or territory, of Ngāti Tahu and Ngati Whaoa – has kept workers employed throughout the downturn. It established seven 'Kaitiaki Whenua' maintenance roles, which also gave back to local people and place. The team planted over 20,000 native trees at Rotokawa, re-established traditional wetlands, worked on river erosion control, riparian planting and removing wilding pines (then chopped as firewood for kaumatua). So you can feel good about supporting local and giving back while getting your heart pumping on your adventure.

Experiences start from $129 per adult.

Kaitiaki Adventures - Rotorua

An excursion with Kaitiaki Adventures could see you barrelling down river rapids, walking the crater of the mighty Mt Tarawera, seeing it from a birdseye perspective, or a combination of all. To ensure this pristine nature is well looked after, the company, alongside mana whenua Ngati Rangitihi and the Trust Ruawahia 2B, recently intensified the pre-existing Te Maunga ō Tarawera (Mount Tarawera) conservation programme Te Aumangea. This year, Kaitiaki Adventures has hosted over 500 community volunteers who, along with kaimahi (staff) have pulled more than 40,000 pine seedlings over an enormous 136 hectares. The work being done raises awareness and appreciation for iwi and eco-tourism collaborations and its fundamental benefit to the wider community, the tourism industry and Te Taiao.

Experiences start from $119 per person for rafting.

Whale Watch – Kaikōura

Seeing the ocean's leviathans up close is a privilege and a joy – to make sure these giants of the marine world stay protected, Whale Watch Kaikōura is not only committed to providing an incredible experience for visitors, but also to conserving our natural wonder. As a Māori-owned company, "sustainable" has both a physical and spiritual meaning – Ngāi Tahu have held a special connection with whales for more than 1000 years and intend to for another 1000. The vessels used to view the whales have propulsion units that minimise underwater noise, detailed records are kept for each trip and information collected about the whales is used as part of on-going scientific research. The Whale Watch philosophy embraces people, the land, the sea and all living things as one (Ki Ua Ki Tai) and as a result many visitors report a spiritual experience after an excursion here.

Experiences start from $150 per adult.

