Teacher's whole new ball game

Atiria (Ati) Buchanan, UOA Graduate, Bachelor of Education (Teaching) Primary specialisation. Image / Supplied.

Giving back inspires university graduate into the classroom.

Atiria Buchanan admits that the first time she stood in front of a bunch of five-to-seven-year-olds as a student teacher it was just a little daunting.

The practicum part of the programme that she did in her first year of a Bachelor of Education degree at the University of Auckland initially involved observing an experienced teacher in action in a classroom. But when she was given the chance to take a lesson, it was a whole new ball game.

"It's challenging the first time you do it," says Buchanan, 24, recalling that first placement three years ago. "But I had a lovely teacher and eventually I mellowed out and had a good time. Doing that placement solidified for me that, yes, this is the job for me."

The university's Faculty of Education and Social Work is encouraging prospective students to consider a career in education or social work. Although often seen as demanding careers - especially during the pandemic over the last two years - they're important, meaningful, personally fulfilling and in-demand, says Tamarin Hart, a marketing adviser at the university.

"For many it is their way of giving back to society," Hart says. "It's not just a job, you help your community move ahead and make an impact every day."

Since graduating Buchanan (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu Ki) has been teaching at Te Papapa School in Auckland. But a career in teaching wasn't always a foregone conclusion - even though her mum Aroha is a teacher, and she'd been inspired by watching her at work.

"I used to go to her school with her before the Christmas holidays when I had finished for the year. I have very fond memories of those times, and I saw the impact she had on the kids she taught. Her ex-pupils would be coming back 10 or 12 years later to say hi and you could see that they still loved her."

Although teaching appealed, after leaving school Buchanan initially tested out degrees in engineering and physiotherapy but says they didn't really click. "So I figured I would try teaching and I am glad I did because it is the perfect fit."

She chose to follow in her mum's footsteps and specialise in primary teaching. "I just really like the age group; the kids are so excited about life," she says.

The practicums were the highlights of the three-year degree, once she got over those initial nerves. When it came to the academic side of the degree, she enjoyed how diverse the work was.

As well as being taught the philosophy of teaching, the students learn to teach curriculum subjects such as mathematics and reading through to art, technology and physical education.

"I also really enjoyed the elective papers, where you can follow your passions, and for me that meant I could do the Pasifika and Māori papers," says Buchanan, as now she teaches in the bi-lingual unit at Te Papapa School. "Every single paper was amazing, but those two were the best."

Unfortunately two out of the three years of her degree were disrupted by Covid-19, but thanks to great support from university staff, she made it through. "We just had to adapt and luckily my lecturers were so good. They were really passionate about what they were teaching and really inspirational."

Buchanan was particularly grateful to her programme co-ordinator and practicum supervisor Sandra Chandler, who could always be contacted if there were any issues. "She was always empathetic and understanding and it was so good to know that if I needed support she was there."

One of the benefits of a Bachelor of Education is that it provides lots of different opportunities, says Buchanan.

"It's good if you want to travel because it is recognised all over the world and there is a demand for teachers in a lot of places. But there is also a shortage of teachers here, so there are lots of jobs available. It's reassuring being in an industry where there is always going to be a need for staff."

"I like how multi-faceted teaching is. For me the big thing is the relationships you build and the difference you can make for kids. My school is in a lower socio-economic area and my passion lies in the ability to provide stability and opportunities for the kids.

"Things might not always be the best for them out of school but I can provide a constant for them in the classroom. It's quite a responsibility, but I think it is the best kind of responsibility. It definitely gives me a lot of fulfilment and purpose."

Buchanan's long-term goal is to do a Māori immersion course and eventually become a consultant in Māori education for the Ministry of Education.

"But first I'm getting the hands-on experience of being in a classroom. Every single night I go to bed feeling happy, and every morning I wake up excited about my day. Teaching really is the best job ever."

For more information go to: www.auckland.ac.nz