Tasty way to do up your kitchen

Kaboodle kitchen launches latest trends colour range with a collaboration of the sweetest kind.

Kaboodle Kitchen has collaborated with 2020 Australian All-Stars MasterChef champion and confection queen Emelia Jackson to launch their latest Kitchen Trends Range.

It's a unique partnership in which Emelia has created a collection of delicious desserts, taking inspiration from each of kaboodle's new colour range. As Kiwis increasingly look to spend their discretionary income (usually reserved for overseas holidays) on home improvements, the timing could not be better.

kaboodle's six new shades, ranging from grounding palettes of greens, greys and blues to optimistic yellows and earthy pinks, could help add value to the homes of the 1.6m Kiwis expected to undertake home improvements in the next 12 months.

The colours come with delicious-sounding names: Matchamisu, Chia Pudding, Bubble Gum, Berry Sorbet, Shortbread and Cheesecake.

Emelia jumped at the chance to create a collection of "delish" recipes to match.

"I haven't had to challenge myself creatively like that since I filmed MasterChef," she says. "To be able to focus my energies on creating not only beautifully colour-matched desserts - but delicious ones too - was just a dream come true."

She said she felt a particular affinity with the new kaboodle shades as she loves a kitchen filled with brightness and colour: "I think that it really inspires creativity when it comes to food. Alongside that, colour just makes being in your kitchen a more joyous experience."

"All the desserts involve elements that I love making - choux pastry, tart shells, beautiful smooth and creamy ice creams - while being achievable to recreate at home."

The kaboodle trends range is available in doors and panels. You can use them on their own or mix and match them with other colours. Here's the style guide and the matching desserts:

Matchamisu

Green is the new neutral in kitchens - it works well in both contemporary and traditional designs and brings a fresh elegance to any space. Combine kaboodle's nature-inspired deep green with timber and gold accents for a truly inviting, contemporary design.

Dessert match: Matcha, pistachio and passionfruit tart with white chocolate

Chia Pudding

Another key trend is muted and earthy colours. kaboodle's Chia Pudding is a grounding grey that conveys a sophisticated aesthetic, working best with marbles and soft feature accents for a striking look.

Dessert match: Orange-infused chocolate mousse and brownie cake with chia crumble

Bubble Gum

An elegant blue that exudes confidence and calm, this shade will deliver a bold yet calming pop of colour to your space, and can be softened beautifully when paired with concrete looks and warming timber tones.

Dessert match: Bubble gum-flavoured macarons

Berry Sorbet

This fashion-forward rose pink with a hint of metallic will make a statement in any contemporary kitchen design. Go all out with pink cabinetry, or simply add this shade as an accent to make a striking statement. Berry Sorbet is playful and fun and looks fabulous with greys, marbles and stones.

Dessert match: Vanilla panna cotta with berry sorbet

Shortbread

The look of plywood is growing in popularity for kitchens as an alternative to timber. Its buttery tones give the heart of your home a warm and inviting grain look that works well with whites, blacks and greys.

Dessert match: Lemon brulee tart with shortbread crust and vanilla ice cream

Cheesecake

One of the freshest decor trends is hopeful hues of yellow. kaboodle's Cheesecake evokes a rich creaminess that provides a soft and relaxed neutral palette for a sleek design, combining perfectly with warm timbers, brassy accents, light stone hues and matt black.

Dessert match: Passionfruit cheesecake choux bun