Supporting neurodiversity: How Kiwi businesses can thrive with inclusive workplaces

Research shows neurodiverse people bring strengths to workplaces.

One in five employees in New Zealand is neurodiverse, and more businesses are motivated to support their staff effectively rather than missing out on untapped opportunities.

Chris Scott, psychologist and director at mental wellbeing provider 3 Big Things, says while companies may admit they don’t know much about neurodiversity, there is growing interest from businesses eager to understand and embrace neurodiversity.

“I’ve found that businesses are keen to develop more knowledge around the issue in order to bring out the best in their neurodiverse employees,” he says.

Scott’s company has partnered with UniMed, New Zealand’s third-largest health insurer, to run programmes for businesses to embrace neurodiversity, a term that covers a number of conditions including autism, ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and dyslexia.

Scott says there are wider benefits for businesses that get it right for their diverse staff. “I would argue that if they do, they will get it right for all of their people because a workplace that is good for the neurodiverse is also good for neurotypical employees.”

UniMed is a shareholder in 3 Big Things, an investment it says is part of an evolution from a health insurer to becoming a proactive health partner specialising in workplace health, wellbeing and safety solutions.

The partnership between UniMed and Scott’s team of psychologists offers businesses training, advice and recommendations on how to make the workplace more inclusive to optimise team performance and plug into brains that are wired differently.

These efforts reflect a growing understanding of the challenges neurodiverse people face at work and the benefits they bring to organisations, which is supported by increasing international evidence showing how the right systems and management can unlock their potential.

The 2022 New Zealand Workplace Diversity Survey estimated that 20% of the workforce was neurodivergent but indicated that many people may be hiding their neurodiverse traits, with 63% of people who identified as neurodivergent saying their employer was unaware.

This may stem from lingering stigma around mental health, but that is beginning to change. Leading US-based IT research and advisory company Gartner says in its Top Predictions for 2024 and Beyond report that by 2027, 20% of Fortune 500 companies will actively recruit neurodiverse talent to improve business performance.

This stems from the unique sequencing, focus and creativity skills of many neurodiverse employees. US-based multinational finance company JP Morgan Chase reports improved productivity ranging from 90 to 130% for some of their autistic employees compared with their neurotypical colleagues, while professor Julie Logan of the Cass Business School in Britain (now known as Baynes Business School) revealed in 2020 research that 20% of successful entrepreneurs in the UK are dyslexic.

New Zealand businesses risk missing out on the powerful asset these skills represent. The same Workplace Diversity Survey revealed that almost half (47%) of neurodiverse employees do not believe that senior leaders in their organisation were equipped to manage a diverse workforce.

Scott and UniMed want to change that. Scott says that by adopting inclusive policies, practices, and environments that actively support neurodiverse employees, businesses can start to realise some of the benefits of divergent minds. By fully engaging with this process, employers can even apply to become certified as a neurodiverse-friendly workplace.

“Changes don’t need to be expensive, but they do need to be thoughtful,” says Scott. Indicators of neurodiverse-friendly workplaces include inclusive recruitment practices, leadership training, flexible working arrangements, and environmental adjustments such as quiet zones to reduce sensory distractions.

Revising communication methods and meeting etiquette along with training staff in neurodiversity awareness can also have a huge impact. While knowing where to start might be a challenge, “our aim is to make psychology seem like common sense,” says Scott. “In our work with businesses we first like to get an understanding of their priorities and develop a plan designed for their needs.”

He adds that taking steps to become a more neurodiverse-friendly workplace “not only enhances employee wellbeing and productivity but also demonstrates a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, which can attract talent and improve brand reputation”.

Scott says the approach with UniMed is focused on building preventative capability more than just reactive services. “Let’s not just fix the roof after the rain starts pouring – let’s plan and build it strong. Investing in preventative wellbeing interventions builds resilience, enhances productivity, and fosters a healthier working environment.”

More information on becoming a neurodiverse-friendly workplace: unimed.co.nz/neurodiversity