South Pacific Scaffolding goes green

Leading the way with Toitū carbon certification.

South Pacific Scaffolding stands as a trusted name in Auckland’s construction scene. The New Zealand-owned company has taken a significant step forward in environmental responsibility by having now held the Toitū Carbon Zero certificate for four years. This milestone underscores their unwavering commitment to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, aligning with the industry’s growing emphasis on eco-friendly practices. The Toitū certification, recognised globally, signifies adherence to high sustainability standards, a crucial move as New Zealand prepares for the 2025 carbon counting mandate. By achieving this, South Pacific Scaffolding ensures they are not only meeting current demands but also setting a benchmark in reducing embodied carbon in construction.

Furthermore, South Pacific Scaffolding has begun to undertake its Carbon Positive Certification, meaning it doesn’t have a negative or neutral effect on the environment but a positive one by offsetting a further 25% of its emissions. Along with this, they have also begun undertaking ISO14001 which is an international standard that outlines how to establish and maintain an environmental management system.

What is Toitū Certification?

Toitū's carbon certification is a rigorous process that verifies a company’s efforts in measuring and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. By achieving this certification, South Pacific Scaffolding demonstrates its compliance with stringent environmental standards, showcasing a proactive approach to sustainability. This certification is crucial as it highlights the importance of tracking embodied carbon in construction projects, helping companies like South Pacific Scaffolding contribute to a more sustainable future in an industry increasingly focused on environmental impact.

Commitment to sustainability in scaffolding

Companies worldwide are increasingly aligning with global green agendas, a shift echoed by trends within the industry. South Pacific Scaffolding stands out by implementing sustainable practices, such as using eco-friendly materials and optimising scaffold designs to minimise waste. They believe that achieving carbon zero is only the first step, and ultimately the industry needs to strive to be carbon positive. By staying ahead of the curve, South Pacific Scaffolding is not only contributing to its own sustainability but also setting an example for the wider industry.

Impact on the Auckland construction industry

By offering environmentally responsible residential, industrial and commercial scaffolding solutions, they are setting new standards for sustainability and innovation in the region. This achievement not only enhances their reputation but also plays a significant role in reducing the carbon footprint of construction projects across Auckland. As a leader in sustainable initiatives, South Pacific Scaffolding is helping shape the future of construction in New Zealand, paving the way for a greener, more responsible industry.

Leading a green revolution

South Pacific Scaffolding's dedication to sustainability, evidenced by their Toitū certification, marks them as pioneers in the green revolution within the scaffolding industry. Their actions serve as an inspiration for other companies to adopt eco-friendly practices. Builders and developers are encouraged to partner with South Pacific Scaffolding for projects that prioritise environmental responsibility, ensuring a collaborative effort towards a sustainable future.