Sea views from Auckland cliff-top stunner

Visitors are quick to notice the resort-style feeling to this home.

The site of Cathi and Jono Staines' home on the clifftop above Murray's Bay, with its sweeping sea views across to Rangitoto and beyond, is so prized by the couple that, rather than move, they simply rebuild.

The 361sqm modern home of precast concrete and dark painted Accoya cladding is the third incarnation on the site they've called their home for 27 years.

Living here so long meant they were the experts and could tell architect David Giles from ARCreate exactly where the best views were for this latest home in which they've lived for 14 months. "We knew exactly what would work," says Cathi.

Jono loves nothing more than opening the Vantage sliding windows in Metropolis Coal Dust from the main bedroom to fully appreciate those vistas.

They've raised their five boys on the property and now look after their 11 grandchildren from here. "It's a very family-friendly house. The grandchildren, aged from 16 months up to 11, are here most days," says Cathi of the four-bedroom home.

But it is the resort style of living visitors to the house are quick to notice - and Cathi fondly recalls regular cocktails by the pool during the first Covid lockdown. This relaxed feel is in large part down to the seamless flow from the open-plan interior living space to the expansive outside deck, fireplace, ample entertaining areas and, ultimately to the pool.

When the couple open the APL Architectural Series cavity sliding doors standing three metres tall on two sides of the living space, inside really does become outside and vice versa, meaning the children can safely come and go as they please. "Once they're open, indoors and outdoors really does become blurred," says Cathi.

Cathi is a fan of the modern interiors and soft neutral tones of the home and furniture. An impressive leathered granite kitchen island set off by dark stained oak cabinetry inset with brass hardware is a testament to this.

"I love modern but not stark and it has to be child-friendly," she says. Proof of this came when Cathi installed coloured LED lighting in the media room because one of her granddaughters thought it would be fun.

Now that the couple have their version of paradise and are pretty sure they won't be building again, the Staines have made it a smart home able to open blinds and curtains, control the music and alarm system remotely.

They have also future-proofed the house by installing a lift, although the only ones to have used it so far are the grandchildren.

