Ready for "renting revolution"

arc Onehunga. Photo / Supplied.

New homes designed specifically for renting aim to "take the lord out of landlord".

Specialist build-to-rent business arc is opening its first purpose-built rental-only complex of 48 homes next month to help close the gap on Auckland's rental market of high prices, scarce supply and uncertain tenure.

The new complex promises a modern, warm and dry home for residents of arc Onehunga, a build-to-rent development at 50 Selwyn Street which will welcome its first residents in spring.

Prospective residents are being invited to register their interest in securing a home there – and on offer are one and two-bedroom dual-aspect apartments across three storeys, car parking for 32 vehicles, secure storage for bicycles and every home has a Panasonic heat pump.

Behind arc Onehunga is arc CEO Kent Gardner who has a strong track record in property development, investment and philanthropy in the UK and Europe. He returned to New Zealand recently, establishing a long-term build-to-rent business.

Gardner says: "The internationally proven 'build-to-rent' model is seen as an exciting option to stimulate housing supply and deliver critically-needed long-term solutions for the 1.5 million Kiwis who live in rented homes."

Gardner says 'Love Renting' is the company's mantra because it aims to revolutionise renting in New Zealand with homes built, owned, and managed for the long term by arc for residents.

"We want to take the lord out of landlord," he says. "When residents are treated as valued long-term customers, their home is truly their home. We don't want to move our family in, we don't want to sell, we want this to be your home for as long as you like."

Arc Onehunga is five minutes' walk to public transport hubs and close to hundreds of shops and offices in the town centre. Gardner describes the location as a warm village feel, with established character buildings and a waterfront walking trail – great for short strolls.

arc Onehunga Balcony and Living. Photo / Supplied.

"Onehunga is one of the city's most charming suburbs," he says. "There's easy motorway access and rail connection to the CBD and it's a diverse community that welcomes everyone."

Among the 1000 local businesses is the popular Dress Smart fashion outlet and there are plenty of local events to enjoy, including Onehunga's annual arts festival. There are many safe open spaces for families to enjoy with Auckland Airport 10 minutes away by car.

Kitchens feature Fisher & Paykel appliances, soft-close drawers, European finishes in the bathroom and Englefield fittings.

As both builder and long-term owner, arc builds to last and Gardner says: "We've taken the same care in building these apartments as you would building your own home."

Bedrooms enjoy open views of the area, privacy, and light. Living areas flow to covered balconies, and, with living space prioritised over multiple bathrooms, there's more room than you might expect. One bedroom apartments are 52 sq m plus balcony; two-bedroom apartments are 66 sq m plus balcony

Every home has high-speed fibre internet, energy-efficient LED lighting, as well as a dedicated and secure public space for residents to build that community spirit.

Entry to the $30m building – designed by Brewer Davidson Architects – is via a smart access security system. Each home has a Homestar energy efficiency rating of six – meaning lower heating bills thanks to the building's solar energy and "high-spec wall insulation".

arc Onehunga Kitchen and Living. Photo / Supplied.

Outside, extensive native landscaping enhances the street appeal and environment and a grand Pohutukawa tree – thought to be more than 160 years old – welcomes residents at the entrance.

The initial release of rentals will be from $490 to $690 a week. All building repair and maintenance is covered and managed by arc Onehunga's owner, so it all adds up to worry-free living, says Gardner.

"Maintenance is a priority and managed professionally," he says. "It's our job, and a priority, to keep all aspects of the building well-maintained and up to date. Dedicated, professional management and maintenance of the building and utilities is fully inclusive, along with online management of bills."

To register your interest in living at arc Onehunga, visit arcresidential.co.nz