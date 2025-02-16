Rates of myopia are rising significantly in Kiwi kids – but do parents even know what it is?

The number of children across New Zealand who are being diagnosed with myopia is rising rapidly – but new research from Specsavers [1] shows parents may not even know what the eye health condition is.

Myopia (short-sightedness) is a condition that causes objects from far away to appear out of focus, and if it goes undiagnosed, can have a significant impact on long-term eye health.

It is projected that almost five billion people will suffer from the condition by 2050[2], which could make it a leading cause of vision impairment globally.

Optometrists at Specsavers’ clinics across the country say they’re encountering the problem daily. However, they are finding that many kids aren’t having their eyes tested at the recommended age, which means they are going undiagnosed for far too long – sometimes throughout their whole schooling career.

Specsavers optometrist Arshad Hoosen said the survey’s findings highlight a concerning lack of awareness, particularly as a serious eye condition continues to become more prevalent.

“The rapidly rising rate of myopia is concerning for optometrists, especially if many parents don’t know what the condition is, let alone what to watch out for,” Hoosen said.

“Left untreated, myopia can progress more rapidly, so it is essential for parents to get their kids’ sight tested as soon as they can, regardless of whether or not they have concerns for their child’s sight.”

Hoosen also explains what is happening to your eye as myopia progresses.

“Myopia occurs when the eyeball grows a bit too much, stretching so that the distance from front to back is longer than it should be,” he said.

“This means that light entering the eye is focused in front of the retina, which causes blurred vision.”

There is a huge amount of research into what causes myopia, from the shape of someone’s cornea to the lens thickness inside the eye, with hereditary factors seen as playing a critical role.

“You are more likely to develop short‑sightedness if one of your parents has it,” Hoosen said.

“However, there are some other environmental factors that can increase your risk.”

While screens have become an integral part of the way our kids learn and interact with each other, when it comes to your eyes, it’s important for people to be aware of how to manage screen exposure.

A risk factor for myopia is what we call “near work” - so looking at something close up – such as an iPad, computer screen or book. Looking at a TV screen does not affect the eyes in the same way.

Children using a screen up close for extended periods of time should take regular breaks, get outside where possible and drink lots of water.

In fact, a substantial body of evidence shows that children who spend at least two hours a day outdoors have a lower risk of developing myopia. This protective effect is attributed to the combined benefits of natural light exposure and distance viewing, which reduces eyestrain and supports the proper development of eyes.

Hoosen’s top tips for parents to reduce the risk of myopia include:

Increase outdoor time: Aim for at least two hours per day outside. Natural light and looking at distant objects help slow myopia progression.

Take regular breaks: If you can’t limit screen time and other near work, then at least make sure to follow the 20:20:20 rule – every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet (6m) away.

Spot warning signs: Watch for symptoms like squinting, headaches, blurry vision, or difficulty seeing the board at school or the TV at home.

Regular eye tests: Schedule an eye test before your child starts school and regularly after that, or sooner if you have any concerns, to monitor and address eye health concerns early.

Optometrists can check children’s eyes even as young as 3, using pictures and symbols to test their vision. These checks are free of charge at Specsavers for children aged under 16.[3]

