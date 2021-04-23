Premium golf course sections in central Otago

Gibbston Valley. Photo / Supplied.

Release of sections in Gibbston Valley Resort expected to trigger a rush.

What do John Key, Brendon McCullum and Fiji rugby coach Glen Jackson have in common, other than illustrious careers in their chosen fields?

Answer: They have all purchased new homes in the Gibbston Valley Resort development, a major undertaking in the breathtaking Gibbston Valley, near Queenstown.

The first sections in the ultra-luxe development have just been released and chances are interest will be high, according to Harcourts Queenstown. There are less than 12 sections available currently and buyers are urged to get in quickly to avoid disappointment.

"This is a rare opportunity to buy a section and build your dream home in an exciting and one-of-a-kind development where you will have easy access to all the region has to offer, along with the serene and peaceful environment that will be Gibbston Resort," says listing agent Hamish Walker, from Harcourts Queenstown.

The Gibbston Valley Resort is situated in between snow-capped mountains and the Kawarau River. There are over 1000 acres in the development, which will feature artisan shops, cafes, a garden centre, plus spa, a wellness centre, restaurants, and a gymnasium. It's smack bang in the midst of wine country: this part of Central Otago is renowned for delightful pinot noir.

Gibbston Valley. Photo / Supplied.

An ethos of "green architecture" underpins every aspect of the development, says Walker, with the sustainable approach reflected in all aspects of the infrastructure, including materials and architecture.

There will be the opportunity to grow your own vegetables in personal plots, lounge by the central pool, play in the recreation grounds, or relax and de-stress in the yoga room. The new sections all have northerly outlooks over the golf course: the Kawarau River flows by in the distance.

Country Club. Photo / Supplied.

This is a gated development, a perfect "bolt hole" for people wanting to escape the bustle and stress of city life and escape into the wonder of our natural world.

Sections range from 1699m2 to 2803m2, with a starting price of $1.5 million.

While there was concern straight after Covid-19 lockdown that house prices in the Central Otago region would plummet due to lack of tourists, the opposite has been true.

The most recent REINZ stats (March 2021) reveal a seasonally adjusted year-on-year increase of 29.3 per cent, with the average house price in the district up 30 per cent.

Given the scarcity of these prized sections, value gains are highly likely, according to Harcourts.

Greg Hunt, CEO of Gibbston Valley, says that the intention has always been to create a beautiful space for families to grow and memories to be made: "It has been designed as a space to share experiences, in a setting in harmony with its locale. The sections located next to the golf course and country club will be connected by an underpass to the Vintner's Village, with its artisan shops, cafes, tasting room and other amenities.

"It is also within walking distance of our concert site, where we will be putting on a summer series of concerts and events."

Gibbston Valley offers buyers the chance to live next to leaders in their field, in a safe, secluded space with world class views and facilities.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a section alongside Sir John Key and live with a limited few on a beautifully designed Greg Turner golf course. We have already sold a number of sections before going public and I expect interest to remain strong."

Titles for the sections are expected to be released in July 2022.

To enquire about these sections, contact Hamish Walker of Harcourts Queenstown on 027 298 4123 or visit harcourtsotago.co.nz/gibbston-valley-resort/.