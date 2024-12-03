Prefabs homes: the good, bad and ugly

This story was prepared by Advance Build and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Advance Build offers speed, quality and price certainty for Kiwis.

Prefabricated homes – that is, homes constructed in a factory instead of onsite – are becoming increasingly popular for Kiwis.

But not all prefab companies are built the same.

Advance Build leads the way

Since 2008, Advance Build has been supporting New Zealanders design, manage and build their dream houses. With over 500 happy customers, it’s fair to say the family-run business has a proven track record in creating functional, practical and stylish homes.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly of prefab homes – and why Advance Build is the No 1 choice for Kiwis.

The good: why homeowners love prefab homes

There’s a lot to love about prefab houses – the cost certainty, speed and quality, for starters.

At Advance Build, our homes are manufactured in our factory using expert techniques to create durable, long-lasting houses.

The building journey is a stress-free, streamlined process – and our customers agree.

“We have built five times before and I would say this was our most stress-free of all of them.” – Lynne Ford | Kerikeri

“... the product we ended up with was of the highest quality. We’re incredibly satisfied with the final outcome ...” – Clive Raines | Russell

The bad: the potential pitfalls of prefab homes

Of course, even offsite builds don’t always go to plan. Perhaps the site ends up being trickier to install the house on than first thought. Or the finished modules are too big for the truck needed to access the site.

That’s why the Advance Build team provides a personalised service from start to finish. They understand where things can go wrong – and actively work to overcome any challenges.

Clients are kept up to date, so they know exactly what’s going on at all times and why.

“Everything was made so easy for us … and I think that’s why we’re loving the house so much – the hiccups weren’t there.” – Keith and Sherry Smith | Kerikeri

“Every problem that we’d been told we had prior, Advance Build just said ‘too easy’!.” – Nigel and Amanda Richards | Ruatangata West

The ugly: solving problems when it goes wrong

Like we said, there’s no such thing as a perfect build. Delays can still occur during the manufacturing process. Communication can break down. Even prefab finance can become a roadblock if banks won’t lend on a dwelling until it’s actually installed onsite.

Advance Build understands where builds can start spiralling downwards. It’s why the team takes charge of the day-to-day project management upfront. Clients can step back from the time-consuming, fiddly job of managing their construction, leaving Advance Build to handle everything from design and planning, to consents and council compliance.

“They had a project manager on site, so there was a whole lot I didn’t have to do. Every time I rang Advance Build, I got a person on the phone who could help.” - Ivan Hauraki – Oraruwharo Trust | Kaikohe

