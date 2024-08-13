Powering the building industry

With all the electric tools needed for modern building, there’s often a challenge getting power where it’s needed at power-hungry construction sites — and enough of it.

A new portable power source which can provide AC power on building sites, without the noise, cost of fuel and pollution of a traditional generator, is providing a boost for Kiwi tradies. EcoFlow’s range of mini ‘power stations’ — portable units which provide AC power through multiple sockets, to run tools and appliances and recharge battery packs — can be quickly recharged and easily moved around the site.

EcoFlow product manager Jamie Elliott says sourcing power to run and charge tools onsite is a key issue for many tradespeople, especially in the early stages of a build when electricity has yet to be fully connected.

“You often have to rely on a single source of power to power all the tools, charge batteries and even run a jug,” he says. “Using a portable power station gives you flexibility and a guaranteed source of power when nothing else might be available.

“There’s also no need to share with other contractors on site — you can have your own independent source of power. Even if there are multiple trades working on site, you can use your own power station to get what you need.”

Ben Stringfield, of Auckland construction firm Heartwood Building, was interested to see how the EcoFlow would perform on a building site.

“At first glance, I wasn’t sure it would be powerful enough to run the tools and accessories we use on a daily basis, but I was pleasantly surprised,” he says. “It powered my drop saw for a whole day on a single charge, easily ran a corded skillsaw and kept all the batteries charged for our cordless tools.”

Stringfield says on a larger building site with multiple contactors working, the EcoFlow came in handy as a dedicated power source: “We could set up our own little area and let all the other subcontractors battle it out for power points.” .

It also came in handy at break time: battery packs could be charged while the unit also ran a microwave to provide workers with a hot lunch.

Another benefit, he says is that unlike a traditional generator, the power units can be used inside, without concerns about ventilation.

“Because it’s a battery pack, I didn’t have to worry about fumes or the constant excessive noise that petrol generators produce,” Stringfield says. “This makes it a game-changer when there’s no power on-site due to electrical services being not yet installed, or if power has to be turned off for fuse-board switchovers and so on.”

There are three models in the Delta series of EcoFlow’s portable power stations, providing 1kWh, 2kWh or 3.6 kWh of stored electricity. Elliott says the 1 kWhDelta 2, with an output of 1800W, is a good size and capacity for many building sites. The unit weighs just 12 kg, so can easily be moved around by one person, and its compact size means it can easily be taken home for charging in the back of the ute.

As well as four AC outlets and a 12V plug on the front face, the unit also has two USB-A and two USB-C inputs on the back. “This means you can keep your phone charged as well, or a laptop if you have one on site — all these smaller electronic devices can be kept charged, too,” Elliott says. “The AC plugs can be used for a microwave or jug, not just for tools, so you can use it to make lunch or hot drinks or run a coffee maker.”

Elliott says a fully charged Delta 2 lasts around 10 hours using corded tools with an output of 100W. “With recharging batteries for cordless tools, you would get a number of charges from one full charge of a Delta 2, for multiple batteries, in a day.”

The EcoFlow units can be charged in several different ways. Using mains power, back at base or home, a Delta 2 unit can be recharged to 80 per cent in 50 minutes, full charge in 80 minutes. The power stations can also be recharged using portable solar panels or in a vehicle.

“Charging it through the 12-volt port in a vehicle is a really good option, as you can top it up while driving, on the way to a site or between clients,” Elliott says. “For a heavy user, or when AC charging may not be an option for an extended period, EcoFlow offers an Alternator charger setup enabling the power station to be charged off the vehicle’s alternator – providing up to 800w, a safe, fast charge while on the move.”

Electricity is stored in a lithium-ion phosphate battery, which Elliott says will give the units a life of around 3000 cycles (discharge and recharge) before seeing any decrease in efficiency. “That means you could use it every day for nine years before you started seeing degradation.”

The power stations can also output power while charging, so work doesn’t have to stop while the unit is being topped up from the mains.

Elliott says the portable power stations are not only a plus when it comes to being able to get work done quickly and efficiently — they can also provide a boost away from the job site.

EcoFlow units can be used to power camping and RV setups, charge drones and speakers in off-grid locations, and make outdoor DIY projects easier. They can also come in handy as a power back-up in emergency situations or extreme weather events.

“We’re seeing a lot of tradies using them for work, but also using them outside the job as well,” Elliott says. “The beauty of them is that they’re so cross-purpose — there are so many different applications for them.”

